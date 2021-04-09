Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her New Grills While Wearing Nothing Else In Sexy Bathtub Video

Miley Cyrus enjoyed a luxurious bath and took to her Instagram Story to show her fans her brand new, glittering grills! Check out the videos!

Miley Cyrus enjoyed some well-earned relaxation on April 8! The singer and songwriter, 28, took to her Instagram Story to show her fans the luxurious bath that she was taking, covered in a neon red light. The star smiled at her phone camera and revealed a new accessory that she’s currently sporting on the bottom row of her front teeth.

As the “Prisoner” singer smiled at the camera, using her hand to cover up certain parts of her body, she revealed a dazzling grill. Along with her jeweled accessory, she also sported two necklaces during her soak. Miley was so proud of her new look, that she shared another video of the herself pointing to the new piece. You can see the full videos here!

Miley has never been averse to sharing intimate moments from her life with her fans, and this isn’t even the first time that she’s posted on social media from her own bathtub! In late February, Miley took to Instagram and shared her perfect Saturday night setup with her devoted fans. The singer snapped a photo of herself soaking in the tub while wearing a face mask.

The Hannah Montana alum looked super relaxed, and her caption totally encapsulated her self-care mood. “I’ve officially failed the Saturday Gods,” her caption read. Miley has definitely been spending some time relaxing after a busy start to 2021. The singer performed at the first-ever TikTok tailgate party for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in early February, where she put on a fun show for her legions of fans.

Of course, Miley’s also taken some time for reflection, as of late. She penned a sweet note to her former Disney alter ego, Hannah Montana, on the series’ anniversary on March 24, 2021. “I remember the first time I slid those blond bands over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity,” she wrote in her touching note. “Then slipped into a puke pink Terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn’t know then… that this is where you would live forever. Not just in mine, but in millions of people all over the world.”