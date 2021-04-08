Hilaria Baldwin Manages To Snap A Selfie With All Six Of Her Kids Ages 1 Month To 7

Hilaria Baldwin photographed a candid mirror selfie with all six of her cute kiddos! See the mom in action, capturing the adorable moment.

Mom duty is never over, and Hilaria Baldwin knows that all too well! The mother-of-six, 37, looked ready to head out for a busy day on April 7, as seen in a new photo she shared to Instagram, featuring Hilaria with a baby in a carrier on her chest, another in a stroller, and her four other kiddos all huddled together. How Hilaria managed to nab the picture herself with both of her hands full is truly a lesson in multi-tasking. See the pic below!

Hilaria, who shares her kiddos with husband of nearly 10 years, 63-year-old actor Alec Baldwin, sweetly captioned the photo with the words “my squad,” and added a glittering emoji to the phrase. Although this might be one of the first selfies that Hilaria has shown her Instagram followers, it’s not the first time they have seen her brood all together! Hilaria and Alec share youngsters Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 7 mos., Romeo, 2, Leonardo, 4, Rafael Thomas, 5, Carmen Gabriella, 7, and just welcomed their precious baby girl, Lucia, at the beginning of March!

The couple was so excited to bring their baby boy and infant daughter home, and that couldn’t have been more evident than in a photo Hilaria shared to Instagram on March 1. In the photo, captured by Alec, Hilaria gazed lovingly at her baby girl and boy, while the four youngsters around her smiled brightly at the camera! The devoted mom simply caption the image “7,” accounting for herself and her six youngsters.

Lucia’s birth came as quite a pleasant surprise to longtime fans of the couple, who didn’t expect Hilaria and Alec to welcome a little one after the birth of their son in September 2020. “We’re oh-so-done,” Alec said in a November 2020 interview with People, following the birth of the couple’s son. Hilaria, though, wasn’t so sure about her husband’s word.

“I want to ask you that in two hours, and we’ll see what you say. I’ll ask you in two hours,” she said to Alec in response. But the couple’s youngsters are totally thriving with the newest additions. “It’s actually really amazing to watch them because I know that they’re going to be the kind of adults who are really good with kids because they just know so much.”