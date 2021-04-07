Brooklyn Decker, 33, Debuts Grey Hair & Admits She’s ‘Digging’ Her Natural Roots
Even though salons are open, actress Brooklyn Decker is showing off the long, grey roots she’s come to love before getting her hair colored back to blonde.
A lot of women were unable to go to salons during the 2020 lockdowns and thus had to either learn to embrace grey roots or buy a home coloring kit. For Brooklyn Decker, the 33-year-old actress did the former and actually came to “dig” her greys, which have grown out down to her ears. The Grace and Frankie star showed off an Instagram selfie with her “greys upon greys” on Apr. 7, and said that she’s “enjoyed” the look.
The mom of two showed a close-up of the side of her head, while completely makeup free. Her blue eyes absolutely popped against her flawless skin, as she made a sly expression. In the caption she wrote, “Grays on grays on grays for days and I’m kinda digging ‘em. (To be clear, I’m getting it colored next week, Im not ready for the full commitment… but I’ve certainly enjoyed it),” noting that she wasn’t ready to be a complete silver fox in her early 30’s.