Jane Fonda, 83, Admits She’s ‘Happy To Embrace’ Letting Her Hair Go Grey: See Before & After Pics

Jane Fonda opened up during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres about re-wearing old outfits on the red carpet, and allowing her natural grey hair to grow out.

Jane Fonda is embracing her roots! The 83-year-old actress and activist sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on the February 25 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing she was loving her natural hair. “I tell you, I’m so happy I let it go gray,” she revealed. “Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals — I’m through with that.” Jane first debuted a grey pixie cut at the 2020 Oscars, and wore a red Elie Saab dress that she previously donned at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014.

She opened up to Ellen about her commitment to rewear clothes in an effort to cut back on waste. “Well, I prefer this kind of outfit than getting dressed up,” Jane began, referencing the red tracksuit she was wearing. “I vowed a couple of years ago I would never buy any new clothes again. We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them. We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We gotta stop that. Stop all this consumerism.”

The renowned activist is preparing for the 2021 Golden Globes, where she will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award — and she’s going to wear an old gown for the occasion. “So I had to go through my closet and find out something that still fit me and I have worn before, and I found something. I’m all set,” she revealed.

Just a couple of months ago, Jane leant her talents to another great cause: encouraging Americans to exercise their vote! She enlisted a slew of celebrities to recreate one of her iconic workout videos, in which she rocked full spandex and headband regalia. “Hello, class. We’re bring back the movement! We need you to be in shape for the upcoming race,” Jane instructs. “I need you to be strong. I need you to be laser-focused. I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand. So, let’s get ready to exercise our right to vote.” What a great role model!