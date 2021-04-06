Halle Berry Rocks Just Heels In Sexy Bathtub Pic: ‘You Up?’

Halle Berry seriously outdid herself with her latest post on Instagram, featuring the beloved actress showing off her long legs while lounging in the bathtub! Take a look at her latest post.

Halle Berry‘s Instagram game has been on fire lately, and she proved that she is the queen of social media with her latest post to the platform on April 5. In her latest sexy snap, the beloved Oscar winning actress, 54, shared a photo of herself lounging in the bathtub with her legs propped up against the window. The mother-of-two could be seen scrolling through her phone, as she laid back in the stone tub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

At the end of Halle’s feet, the gorgeous star wore a pair of pointed toe high heels, featuring bow appliqués on the front. The back of the heel featured a thin black strap, and definitely added something unexpected to Halle’s sassy snap. “You up?” Halle captioned the photo. Fans of Halle left a string of compliments in the comment section of her post, noting that her latest photo was absolutely “fire.”

Of course, Halle always finds a way to seriously serve when it comes to her Instagram posts. Along with keeping her fans informed about her favorite skincare routines and books that she’s reading, Halle love to put together a fashionable look that her fans can fawn over and featured it on the ‘Gram. She did just that with a post that she shared to the platform on March 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

In the snap, Halle fashioned a metallic gold trench coat designed by Collini Milano 1937 and looked positively breathtaking while posing in her lush green garden. Along with the coat, Halle also wore a pair of Dolce & Gabbana shoes and a set of Miu Miu sunglasses. Fans were completely blinded by the fashionable photo. “HB and the B stands for,” she captioned the image.

Halle always finds a way to delight her fans with her incredible Instagram posts, and she hardly ever misses. Whether she’s sharing an update on her latest project, or posting professional photos, fans have absolutely loved seeing Halle flourish during this time. We cannot wait to see what she shares with her legions of fans and Instagram followers in the near future.