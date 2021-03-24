Halle Berry, 54, Slays In Sexy Metallic Gold Coat For Latest Instagram Pic

Halle Berry stunned her Instagram followers with her latest sassy, stylish post! See the actress in her gorgeous, gold garb that’s a perfect look for spring.

Halle Berry ushered in the new season of spring by slaying the day away in her latest look! The beloved Oscar winning actress, 54, took to Instagram on March 24, and showed off a blindingly gorgeous coat that totally took our breath away. In the photo, Halle could be seen walking up a set of stairs in, what appeared to be, her lush green garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

The actress and powerhouse creative, however, wasn’t even looking at the camera when the photo was snapped. Instead, Halle turned her gaze away and made her outfit the center of attention. Halle wore a stunning metallic gold, double breasted long coat by Collini Milano 1937. The hue was completely blinding, and mimicked the glowing spring sun.

Along with the coat, which featured a belt that perfectly cinched Halle’s waist and a snakeskin-like patterned fabric, Halle wore a pair of Dolce & Gabbana shoes and a set of Miu Miu sunglasses to keep the bright sun out of her eyes. Indeed, Halle looked like she was ready to walk right into the spring season, with all of the warm hues she was wearing and the stunning setting simply making her glow! “HB and the B stands for,” Halle captioned the photo, adding an ellipses after her words.

Fans and famous friends absolutely fawned over the photo, and left Halle a string of compliments to let her know how much they “love” her look. But this is nothing new for Halle. In fact, the star has loved sharing candid, fun, and flirty snapshots of herself on social media as long as she’s been a part of certain platforms!

Prior to posting the above photo, Halle took to Twitter where she shared a photo of herself in combat boots, lingerie, and a little hat. “He don’t need to do the math to know ima problem,” Halle cheekily captioned the photo, vaguely referencing her new beau Van Hunt. Regardless if she’s on the red carpet or on the ‘Gram, fans absolutely love seeing these stylish and sassy photos of Halle!