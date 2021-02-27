Gallery

16 Stars Looking Sexy In Short Shorts & Heels: Taylor Swift & More

taylor swift
SplashNews
HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Celebrities arrive at the FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California Pictured: Taylor Swift Ref: SPL5108843 110819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @ParisaMichelle / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Hailey Baldwin Puts her Model Legs on Display While Shooting New Project in LA with Singer, Miguel. Pictured: Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5177975 200720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - MAY 15: Los Angeles Special Screening Of Lionsgate's 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Halle Berry Ref: SPL5090201 150519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles Beautycon Festival Day 2 Pictured: Kim Kardashian West Ref: SPL5010204 150718 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

One way to make short shorts even sexier is by pairing them with a pair of sky-high heels. Stars like Taylor Swift, Halle Berry and more have all rocked this hot combo.

Shorts aren’t only a casual look these days! Adding a pair of high heels to an outfit with shorts is the perfect way to dress up an otherwise simple style. From daisy dukes to rompers to patterned shorts, celebrities have been favoring short shorts in recent years, and many have added heels to spruce up their looks. Whether it’s with open-toed pumps or strappy heels, there’s plenty of different ways to combine shorts and heels!

Taylor Swift

taylor swift
Taylor Swift at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. (SplashNews)

While attending the Teen Choice Awards in 2019, Taylor Swift was a colorful queen in shorts, a plunging top and matching blazer. She paired the look with orange heels, which strapped up above her ankle. To complete the bright look, Taylor wore a pink-hued makeup style, and she pulled her hair back into a half ponytail. The ensemble fit right in with Taylor’s aesthetic during her Lover era in 2019!

Halle Berry 

halle berry leather romper
Halle Berry at the John Wick 3 premiere. (SplashNews)

At the John Wick: Chapter 3 premiere in May 2019, Halle Berry looked flawless in a black leather romper on the red carpet. Her ensemble had a plunging neckline, which she left unbuttoned, and was cinched around her waist with a bow. The outfit put her legs on full display, and she accentuated them with a pair of open-toed, black heels. To complete her gorgeous look, Halle pulled her hair up into a top knot with her bangs down her forehead.

Larsa Pippen

larsa pippen
Larsa Pippen out in daisy dukes and heels. (SplashNews)

Larsa Pippen showed off just how to rock daisy dukes with high heels when she stepped out in a pair of jean shorts and open-toed black heels, which strapped in around her ankle. She paired her tiny shorts with a black bodysuit and a blazer to dress up the simple outfit. Her hair was pulled back into a half ponytail, and she wore sunglasses to combat the sunny weather.

Hailey Baldwin

hailey baldwin
Hailey Baldwin out in daisy dukes and a crop top. (SplashNews)

Hailey Baldwin also tried out the daisy dukes and high heels combination. She was photographed getting into her car while wearing a white crop top and high-waisted jean shorts, along with nude-colored pumps with a strap around the ankle. The look was super casual, but Hailey added some flair to it with her heels. Check out the gallery above to see more stars wearing the shorts and heels combo!