16 Stars Looking Sexy In Short Shorts & Heels: Taylor Swift & More

One way to make short shorts even sexier is by pairing them with a pair of sky-high heels. Stars like Taylor Swift, Halle Berry and more have all rocked this hot combo.

Shorts aren’t only a casual look these days! Adding a pair of high heels to an outfit with shorts is the perfect way to dress up an otherwise simple style. From daisy dukes to rompers to patterned shorts, celebrities have been favoring short shorts in recent years, and many have added heels to spruce up their looks. Whether it’s with open-toed pumps or strappy heels, there’s plenty of different ways to combine shorts and heels!

Taylor Swift

While attending the Teen Choice Awards in 2019, Taylor Swift was a colorful queen in shorts, a plunging top and matching blazer. She paired the look with orange heels, which strapped up above her ankle. To complete the bright look, Taylor wore a pink-hued makeup style, and she pulled her hair back into a half ponytail. The ensemble fit right in with Taylor’s aesthetic during her Lover era in 2019!

Halle Berry

At the John Wick: Chapter 3 premiere in May 2019, Halle Berry looked flawless in a black leather romper on the red carpet. Her ensemble had a plunging neckline, which she left unbuttoned, and was cinched around her waist with a bow. The outfit put her legs on full display, and she accentuated them with a pair of open-toed, black heels. To complete her gorgeous look, Halle pulled her hair up into a top knot with her bangs down her forehead.

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen showed off just how to rock daisy dukes with high heels when she stepped out in a pair of jean shorts and open-toed black heels, which strapped in around her ankle. She paired her tiny shorts with a black bodysuit and a blazer to dress up the simple outfit. Her hair was pulled back into a half ponytail, and she wore sunglasses to combat the sunny weather.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin also tried out the daisy dukes and high heels combination. She was photographed getting into her car while wearing a white crop top and high-waisted jean shorts, along with nude-colored pumps with a strap around the ankle. The look was super casual, but Hailey added some flair to it with her heels. Check out the gallery above to see more stars wearing the shorts and heels combo!