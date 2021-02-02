Halle Berry, 54, Shows Off Her Glowing Makeup-Free Skin While Sharing Her Morning Routine: Watch

Halle Berry revealed her ‘go-to’ skin care routine for every morning in a new video that she posted to Instagram! Check out the gorgeous star’s makeup-free look.

Halle Berry wanted her fans to know more about her favorite beauty product, Flawless Cleanse, and took to Instagram on February 1 to share her “Monday Morning” routine! In the clip, the 54-year-old Oscar winner appeared completely fresh-faced and ready to share some of her favorite tips and tricks for glowing skin. “It’s something that I really, really love,” she shared of the “revolutionary product.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

The actress then showed off the beauty tool, which featured “silicone” bristles and an energized motor that Halle described as helping the “dirt and oil that lodged under your skin, just clean it out. But at the same time, it protects your skin,” she explained. Halle even commented on how “cute” and aesthetically pleasing the contraption is!

The star then proceeded to go into her routine, sharing that she loves to use Olay Pure Balance Facial Scrub to give her skin a fresh, clean feeling. Halle noted that there are four settings to the Flawless Cleanse brush, revealing that she liked to begin with the most intense setting before working her way down to the gentlest. After wetting the brush with some water and putting her facial scrub onto the bristles, Halle worked on her face, moving the scrub around her skin with ease.

Throughout the video, Halle remarked on how good the Flawless Cleanse made her skin feel. “It’s so gentle,” she said while working the product. “It’s like giving your face a hug!” Halle also gave her fans some advice about the tool, saying “you want to push it up” on your skin, and never pull the bristles down your face.

By the time Halle was done with her video, her skin was absolutely glowing! “A little look into my cleansing routine with one of my all time favorite skincare tools from [Flawless Beauty],” she captioned the clip, tagging the beauty brand. Halle has always loved sharing some of her favorite products with her fans, and we cannot wait to see what knowledge and tips she imparts to her Instagram followers next!