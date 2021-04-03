Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Posts Sweet 23rd Birthday Tribute For ‘Lil Sister’ Paris: ‘Proud Of You’

Brotherly love! Prince Jackson posted two sweet throwback photos with his sister Paris in honor of her birthday.

Prince Jackson, 24, has so much love for his sister Paris Jackson! Michael Jackson‘s eldest son took to Instagram to pay tribute to Paris on her 23rd birthday, expressing that she’s “grown” and “learned so much” as she turns another year older. “It’s crazy to think that you’re my lil sister @parisjackson,” he began on an Instagram caption, shared Saturday, April 3. “You’ve grown and learned so much and I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are and the path you’re going down,” he added.

Prince — née Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. — included two sweet throwback photos of the pair as part of the post. In one, Paris snuggles up to her smiling brother for a bear hug in what appears to be a hotel room. Prince, casually dressed in jeans, protectively put his arm around her as he showed off his long brown hair in a half ponytail. In the next, the duo were all dressed up for Motown Records’ 60th anniversary party back in 2019 — the label their dad was originally signed to as part of the Jackson 5. For the event, they both sported Alexander McQueen outfits as they posed on the scenic rooftop of The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

“I like these photos cause I think it shows our duality, the yin and the yang, I love you yabyab HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!” Prince added, referencing the adorable photos. “Keep doin what you’re doin you’re so awesome and I hope you have a great day!!” he signed off his post, including several heart and celebratory golden ball emojis.

The love didn’t stop there, as Prince also posted a video message for the Wilted singer on his Instagram story. “Good morning everybody! It is April 3rd, which means it is my sister’s birthday so maybe go to my last post and wish her a happy birthday,” he said to his thousands of followers. Prince appeared to film the video on a brief break from his morning motorcycle ride, which he shared clips of to earlier in the day. He once again sported his signature ponytail as he filmed the selfie video, showing off his black t-shirt and silver chain.

“Or go to her last post, if you are able to comment on her post, and wish her a happy birthday,” he added.

“It’s only positive vibes. She is 23 years old — that’s crazy — sometimes I feel like she’s older than me, but I forget how old I am sometimes. Love you, have a great day,” he also said.

Recently, Paris opened up about how her late dad — who passed away in 2009 — made sure she never felt “entitled,” despite having a famous parent. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries, she said on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube interview series No Filter on March 30.

“I’m also a full believer that I should earn everything. I need to…I go to auditions, I work hard, I study scripts, I do my thing,” Paris explained. “Even growing up it was about earning stuff…If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys “R” Us, we had to read five books. It’s earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking oh I got this. It’s like working for it, working hard for it, it’s, it’s something else entirely. It’s an accomplishment.”