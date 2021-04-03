Miley Cyrus Rocks Out In Black Crop Top For Epic Performance At NCAA March Madness — Watch

Miley Cyrus performed a mix of classic rock covers and her own music for her energetic performance at NCAA March Madness Live!

Miley Cyrus, 28, knows how to deliver on a live performance. The Plastic Hearts singer slayed as she took the stage for NCAA’s March Madness Live on Saturday, April 3. She performed a mix covers by Queen, Joan Jett and Fleetwood Mac — including the iconic “We Will Rock You.” The live show started backstage as Miley — clad in a cropped mini-vest, black skinny pants and a sultry pair of red-bottomed Christian Louboutin boots — sashayed her way onto the stage to “We Are The Champions.” She accessorized with a layered gold chain necklaces, sunglasses and gloves.

At one point during the energetic performance, Miley brought all the vibes as she belted out “American Woman” by Grand Funk Railroad (later covered by Lenny Kravitz) while crawling on the stage. Her vocals sounded absolutely incredible as she sang “Don’t Stop Me Now” before transitioning to her own classic hit, “We Can’t Stop.” The stage set-up added to the vibe also, as sponsor AT&T’s signature blue lit up the ground in disco-style squares. A digital screen with green flames was also behind her, along with bright orange lights.

The audience was filled with frontline workers who have been actively working to keep Americans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The performance — part of a special Tribute to Frontline Heroes concert — aired between the two men’s basketball Final Four games on CBS. The concert also included Indiana University Health system staff. To date, over 500,000 Americans have died as a result of the deadly COVID-19 virus, which forced shutdowns around the globe in March 2020. According to the CDC, more than 100 million Americans — or about 30% of the population — have received at least one dose of the available vaccines (most require two doses).

Earlier in the day, the Tennessee native tease the performance with a sexy black outfit! She sported a crop top by One More Chance Vintage and a flirty pair of pants by Stockholm held together with clips along the sides “MY TYPE… swipe for full fantasy,” she joked in her caption, including several bathroom selfies. In a hysterical video, Miley — who declared she was “single” back in February — even pretended to ask herself out. She also referenced the performance in a post shared late on Friday, April 2.

“MILEY MADNESS… @FinalFour #MarchMadness,” she wrote alongside a video of her stepping off a bus. The stylish star once again stunned in an all-red ensemble with leopard print pants and a blue-striped jacket. The blonde kept her hair in styled in her throwback ’80s mullet, just like at the NFL’s TikTok Tailgate! “Mother, I’ve arrived,” Miley declared in the video as she slid the jacket off her shoulders then made her way into a building. “Yo that jacket is tight son!!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “The outfit” with several fire emojis.