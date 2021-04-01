Nikki & Brie Bella’s Return To The WWE: When They Plan To Get Back In The Ring After Giving Birth

Nikki and Brie Bella’s WWE plans are revealed by a source, which the sisters elaborate on in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Here’s a potential timeline for their return as the sisters continue ‘to train.’

Nikki and Brie Bella “have talked about returning to the ring together,” a source close to the twin sisters EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, after the WWE tag team retired in March of 2019. This is “not just talk,” either, our source says — “they want to do it and plan to do it.” That leaves us with the next question: when exactly will the twins — who were recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — return to the wrestling ring?

“They want to come back in the best shape of their lives,” our source tells us. Nikki and Brie both delivered children one day apart in Aug. 2020; it was Nikki’s first-ever time giving birth (she welcomed a son named Matteo with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev), while it was Brie’s second rodeo (she welcomed a son named Buddy with husband Daniel Bryan). Despite being busy with motherhood, the sisters “have continued to train,” our insider tells us.

Being the parents of young children isn’t the only reason Nikki and Brie have held off on a WWE comeback, though, according to our source. “Their main stickler is that they want to come back when fans are brought back in. For the first time in a year WrestleMania will have fans and then the WWE is not sure when they will have fans again, but when they do, and it is a big show you can be sure as hell that the Bellas will want to be a part of it,” our source says, referring to how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the WWE’s events. For instance, Wrestlemania 36 had no fans seated in the stands and was also moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in March of 2020.

Wrestlemania 37 will now take place in the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida between April 10-11 — with fans. But Nikki and Brie are waiting to see how things play out within the WWE. “So later this year or early next expect them to return to the ring together for one last run,” our source concludes.

Nikki and Brie have also confirmed, multiple times, that they’d love to get back in the ring — even in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! “Nikki and I really want to [return]. We know it’s in our future. We know it’s not anytime soon because we want the boys to be a little older,” Brie revealed while she and Nikki talked to us from their Napa homes in Florida, as they also promoted their Nicole + Brizee beauty company including the new “Tearless” haircare line for kids. Brie added that their comeback won’t happen “anytime soon,” because they want their infant sons “to be a little older.”

“We want them to comprehend it. We don’t want them to be much older,” Brie later clarified, saying that she and her sister are “hoping within two years” to return. “It’s like for us, when we walked away, there wasn’t any WWE tag titles. They brought the tag titles and we both looked at each other like, ‘What?’ So we just feel like we need to go back for them,” she added.

“This time, we want to be so prepared and be who we were when I had my Incredible Divas champion and we had our run,” Nikki added. “Yesterday was the first time I met with the doctor and I was like, ‘Full body. Come on. Let’s start working on this.’” Nikki revealed that she and Brie have already started working on “strengthening,” focusing on areas like the neck. At the time of the interview — which took place in the beginning of March — Nikki was happy to report to HollywoodLife, “So I started yesterday, an hour session, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to commit,’ because a year comes so quick and I want to be prepped to go in there and kick a lot of a–.”