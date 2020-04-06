Nikki Bella Admits She Watched Ex John Cena Fight In ‘WrestleMania’ Nearly 1 Year After Split

Nikki Bella tuned into WrestleMania 36 on April 5, where she watched her ex-fiance John Cena take on Bray Wyatt. When a fan asked the pregnant former WWE pro if she switched off the TV when her ex came on, here’s what she had to say.

Of course, Nikki Bella tuned into WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night, where her friends and former colleagues battled in the ring during part two of the annual event. That night, Nikki — a two-time WWE Divas Champion — watched her ex-fiance John Cena (spoiler) … lose to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a dramatic matchup. Nikki, 36, admitted the latter when curious fans questioned her about seeing her ex on television.

“Oh, I’m watching. N,” she responded to a fan who asked, “Does Nikki turn the tv off during John Cena’s match or does she keep it on and watch?” Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella, 36, who are both expecting, were doing a Q&A on Twitter as they watched WrestleMania 36 along with fans at home.

Another fan pressed Nikki about what her thoughts were regarding Cena and Wyatt’s match. She kept her reply short and sweet, writing back, “Interesting, very entertaining! N.” WWE’s “The Show of Shows” at WrestleMania 36 was forced to take place at smaller venues throughout the weekend amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of Wrestlemania 36 pt. 2, Nikki took tweeted her excitement about the event.

“Have to admit I’m super excited to see the #FireflyFunhouse match tonight on day two of #WrestleMania Sounds super cool and interesting! Thank you to all of the @WWE talent that have been entertaining us these past two days and always giving us fans everything you got!” she wrote on Twitter.

Nikki and John called off their engagement in April 2018 after six years together. Both stars have since moved on. Nikki is engaged to Dancing With the Stars pro, Artem Chigvintsev and they’re expecting their first child together. Meanwhile, the actor is in a relationship with girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh.

The Total Bellas star and her sister announced in January that they are both pregnant and due less than two weeks apart. Brie will be welcoming her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. They are already parents to daughter Birdie, who they welcomed in 2017.