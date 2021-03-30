Nikki Bella Rocks Strapless Red Gown At WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony 7 Mos. After Giving Birth — Pics

Nikki Bella was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside her twin sister and wrestling partner, Brie, in an elegant red Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Nikki Bella left a memorable impression, and not just because she was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. For the ceremony that took place on March 30, Nikki arrived in a sequined strapless gown by Dolce & Gabbana. She added even more elegance to her look with pearl drop earrings featuring Chanel‘s double “CC” logo. She had one other flashy accessory: her new, gold and black Hall of Fame ring engraved with the WWE’s iconic logo!

Nikki was of course accompanied by her sister and wrestling partner, Brie Bella. Her twin sister joined the red theme in a puffy scarlet mini dress designed by Oscar de la Renta, and they showed off their coordinating dresses while shimmying down the red carpet in a video on Nikki’s Instagram Story.

You won’t be able to see the WWE induct Nikki and Brie into its Hall of Fame until April 6, when Peacock Tuesday (NBC’s streaming service) will air the ceremony. However, Nikki did post a backstage photo of herself in her designer dress on March 30. “Dreams do come true. Never give up. Believe in yourself. Stay fearless. Stay humble. And empower and inspire along the way. #halloffame,” she captioned the gorgeous picture.

Nikki and Brie made their debut in the WWE ring as a duo in Nov. 2008, but their wrestling days came to an end in March of 2019….or so fans thought. Nikki announced that there was possibly “ another run for the Bella Twins” to come while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Jan. 2021.

Nikki was eyeing for the twins to compete at WrestleMania 38, which is taking place at Dallas in April of 2022. Such plans of a comeback aren’t set in stone, but Nikki explained why they’re itching to get back in the ring: “Nothing would be better than being in the ring and looking over at the front row and just and seeing your kids in awe of you. Especially as women, like how empowering that would be. It would be incredible.”