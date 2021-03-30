See Pics

Nikki Bella Rocks Strapless Red Gown At WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony 7 Mos. After Giving Birth — Pics

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 2506" - The nine remaining couples set their sights on the glitz and glamor of Tinseltown as they dance to celebrate "A Night at the Movies," on "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, OCTOBER 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network.
Pregnant Nikki is playing things safe and keeping things clean as she's also spotted moving her trash bins with sanitizing wipes.
Nikki and Brie Bella show off their growing baby bumps during a lunch outing on Thursday.
Pregnant Nikki Bella rubs her belly after feeding her parking meter on her way to visit a friend in Los Angeles.
Nikki Bella was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside her twin sister and wrestling partner, Brie, in an elegant red Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Nikki Bella left a memorable impression, and not just because she was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. For the ceremony that took place on March 30, Nikki arrived in a sequined strapless gown by Dolce & Gabbana. She added even more elegance to her look with pearl drop earrings featuring Chanel‘s double “CC” logo. She had one other flashy accessory: her new, gold and black Hall of Fame ring engraved with the WWE’s iconic logo!

Nikki was of course accompanied by her sister and wrestling partner, Brie Bella. Her twin sister joined the red theme in a puffy scarlet mini dress designed by Oscar de la Renta, and they showed off their coordinating dresses while shimmying down the red carpet in a video on Nikki’s Instagram Story.

You won’t be able to see the WWE induct Nikki and Brie into its Hall of Fame until April 6, when Peacock Tuesday (NBC’s streaming service) will air the ceremony. However, Nikki did post a backstage photo of herself in her designer dress on March 30. “Dreams do come true. Never give up. Believe in yourself. Stay fearless. Stay humble. And empower and inspire along the way. #halloffame,” she captioned the gorgeous picture.

Nikki and Brie made their debut in the WWE ring as a duo in Nov. 2008, but their wrestling days came to an end in March of 2019….or so fans thought. Nikki announced that there was possibly “another run for the Bella Twins” to come while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Jan. 2021.
Nikki was eyeing for the twins to compete at WrestleMania 38, which is taking place at Dallas in April of 2022. Such plans of a comeback aren’t set in stone, but Nikki explained why they’re itching to get back in the ring: “Nothing would be better than being in the ring and looking over at the front row and just and seeing your kids in awe of you. Especially as women, like how empowering that would be. It would be incredible.”
Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella in action during her WWE days. [Courtesy of WWE]
For now, Nikki and Brie are focusing on filming their reality television show Total Bellas and raising their children. Both twins welcomed babies, just one day apart, in Aug. 2020. It was Nikki’s first time welcoming a child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev (a baby boy named Matteo), while Brie had welcomed her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.