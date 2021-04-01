Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Spend A Night ‘Alone’ Together After His Sofia Breakup

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick get some alone time away from the kids for the first time ‘in years’ in the latest ‘KUWTK’ preview.

What was supposed to be a night alone in Malibu for Kourtney Kardashian turned into an impromptu hangout with her ex! On the April 1 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney’s surprised to find out she’s got company at the family’s Malibu beach house when she walks in on Scott Disick making some snacks in the kitchen. She abandons her hopes of getting some work done and agrees to watch a movie with LD.

“It’s like the world brought us together,” Scott tells Kourt as they settle in for their movie night. “I can’t remember the last time Scott and I spent time alone together without the kids. It’s been years since we did this, and it’s just a little bit weird,” Kourt says in her talking head as her conversation with Scott dips into flirtation. Scott’s literally complimenting his ex-girlfriend for the way she eats cookies (which is, admittedly, hilarious) as they cuddle up on the couch.

“It’s exquisite. You’re one hell of a woman,” he jokes (or does he?) while watching her shove the entire cookie in her mouth at once. They chat about Kourtney’s company POOSH… and their sex life. Scott quips that it was like Kourt was “sleeping with a porn star” when they were together, which she gently denies. Their night alone came shortly after Scott and his girlfriend of three years, Sofia Richie, called it quits.

Fans keep begging Scott and Kourtney to get back together. The two dated for nine years and had three children together — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — before splitting in 2005 after Scott cheated. Still, they fostered an incredible co-parenting relationship, and Scott has remained a major part of the Kardashian family. They have to keep denying that anything romantic is happening!

“I forgot how nice it is to have a conversation with Scott without the kids. We’re friends,” Kourtney says in her KUWTK talking head, before the camera pans over to reveal that Scott has been sitting next to her this whole time. “Purely platonic,” he added as Kourt laughed.

The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8:00pm on E!