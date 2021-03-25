‘KUWTK’: Kim Struggles To Continue ‘Supporting’ Kanye Amidst His Summer Twitter Rants

The very beginning of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship issues were documented on the March 25 episode of ‘KUWTK.’

Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she won’t be talking much about her relationship with Kanye West on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye,” she said on the March 25 episode. “I’ve always been very respectful in not talking about issues Kanye and I have. You guys clearly see them on Twitter. So I’m sill going to choose to not really talk about it here.”

The episode was filmed over the summer, following Kanye's shocking confession that he and Kim considered aborting before she was born. The announcement was followed by various Twitter rants , where he claimed that Kim and Kris Jenner tried to "lock [him] up." He also accused Kris of "ignoring [his] calls" and more. The tweets were eventually deleted, but, as Kim pointed out, the world had already seen and heard all about them.

“I try to just…support him,” Kim said, unenthusiastically, while talking about Kanye with Malika Haqq and Khloe Kardashian. “I was like, you know….” At that point, she cut herself off and added, “Well, I don’t want to talk about it on camera. I don’t want to talk about Kanye or anything.” It was obvious to everyone that Kim was bottling up a lot. “Kim handles things privately and to herself,” Khloe explained. “She’s someone who’s calm and cool and we all respect that. But I know, because she’s not talking about it, even privately, to us, that it’s really affecting her.”

Later in the episode, Khloe, Kris, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim all met up for lunch at the family’s Malibu beach house. Kim missed most of the meal, as she was outside on the phone with someone from Kanye’s camp. She tried to set up a visit for her to come to Wyoming, where Kanye had been living all summer. “I’m happy to come,” she said. “I can get on a plane tonight. When I talk to [Kanye], he says no. Talk to him. I’m happy to come tomorrow, next week. Whatever he wants. I’m still happy to come there and be supportive and chill with him and hang out with him. I know he needs that.”

Although she played it cool on the outside, Kim was definitely struggling with what was going on. “Kanye’s been in Wyoming, and he’s been posting a lot of things to social media,” she said. “So that is a little bit frustrating. But you just have to kind of separate yourself from what’s going on at home and what’s going on on the Internet.

Meanwhile, inside, Kris, Kourtney and Khloe expressed their concerns to one another about the situation. “I just feel like she’s struggling a bit with all this stuff going on,” Kris admitted. “I don’t know how she’s dealing with the stress of it all. She’s always the calm in the storm. She’s got a lot on her plate and a lot going on with law school, the kids…everything she’s trying to juggle.”

Kourtney interjected, “She can’t navigate this on her own. I think she needs help. I think she needs support.” Kris urged Khloe and Kourtney to plan a fun night for Kim to take her mind off everything going on. They did just that, and invited Kim to the Malibu house to get drunk and have a sister night. “I think it’s really nice that my sisters planned this getaway night just to hangout and escape reality for two seconds,” Kim gushed. “There’s so many f***ing stressful things going on that I needed this the most.”