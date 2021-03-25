Breaking News

‘KUWTK’: Kendall Has Baby Fever & Gets Even ‘More Excited’ To Have Kids After Babysitting

North West, Kim Kardashian West, Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020
West Palm Beach Fl - March 14: (exclusive Coverage) Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick with Their Young Son Mason Dash Disick in Tow Take a Polo Lesson with Top Ranked American Polo Player Nic Roldan the Couple Was Joined by Sister Khloe Kardashian the Kardashian Clan Had a Great Afternoon Riding Horses and Joking Around While They Sipped Champagne at the International Polo Club Palm Beach On March 14 2010 in Wellington Florida People: Scott Disick_mason Dash Disick The Kardashians Take a Polo Lesson at the International Polo Club Palm Beach - 14 Mar 2009
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason Kourtney Kardashian and family out and about at The Commons Mall in Calabasas, California, America - 27 Nov 2010
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason Kourtney Kardashian and family out and about in Los Angeles, America - 14 Aug 2011 View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Kendall Jenner has baby fever, and even babysitting three kids under three isn’t stopping her from wanting a little one of her own!

On the March 25 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, there were babies on the brain for Kendall Jenner. The discussion started at the family’s summer beach house in Malibu, while Kendall was chatting with Malika Haqq and Khloe Kardashian. “There’s so many kids around,” Malika pointed out. In response, Kendall admitted that she’d been thinking about having kids herself. “I know. Some days I’m like….hmmmm,” she shared. “I think it started to hit me when I saw Kylie [Jenner] having a baby and one of my best friends having a baby, and she’s my age. I’m a little jealous. It’s fine.”

In a confessional, Kendall added, “I’m the only one in my family who doesn’t have a kid. During quarantine and sitting at home, naturally, you get pretty bored and start thinking about a lot of things. Sometimes I just see Stormi [Webster] and True [Thompson] and Chicago [West] all playing together and I’m just like uhhhhh. I want kids, badly. Soon, too.”

Kendall Jenner out and about with her sisters and their kids. (SplashNews)

Malika assured Kendall that she had “plenty of time” to start having kids. “There’s so many things you can do before you have children,” she explained. “You do kind of want to feel like you really did a lot of stuff. You almost want to be bored.” Meanwhile, Khloe was convinced it was just a phase. “I think Kendall having baby fever is just a fever,” she admitted. “I think it’s going to go back down. She’s 24 years old. She’s a supermodel that travels the globe. I think she has time. And if she does get pregnant and wants to have babies, great, but I don’t think there’s any rush.”

To put Kendall to the test, Khloe and Malika set her up with babysitting Malika’s four-month-old son, Ace, while they had a day out on the town. “I don’t know that I’ve ever babysat this young of a kid for this long, but I’m ready,” Kendall declared. “I’m up for the challenge. We’ll see what happens. I’m a little nervous, I won’t lie.” Although there were some moments where Kendall admittedly didn’t know what to do, the day ended up being a success.
“It’s way easier than I thought it would be,” she told Khloe and Malika. “He was so easy. I swear, I could’ve done it longer.” In her confessional, she added, “Today was crazy, but Ace is amazing. I only had a few hours with him. I’m sure a few days would be different, but now I’m like…I want a kid!”
kendall jenner mason penelope disick
Kendall Jenner out and about with Kourtney Kardashian’s kids. (SplashNews)
To really see if Kendall was ready for babies, Khloe then had her watch her daughter, True, 2, as well as Kim Kardashian’s toddlers, Chicago West, who was also two at the time, and Psalm West, who was one. This time, the babysitting job was overnight, as well. “Kendall survived Ace, but an infant is so easy,” Khloe explained. “I love being a mom, but let me tell you, the terrible twos are exactly that. They can be terrible at times. Kendall gets to ponder her life choices while she’s dealing with a handful of screaming toddlers!”
Again, there were some moments of mayhem with the kids, but Kendall loved the experience overall. “They were just chillin!” she gushed afterward. “They were great. I’m impressed. They actually made me feel a lot better about having kids one day. Maybe not right this second.” However, Kendall’s baby fever clearly didn’t go away. “After some fussing around, we finally got everyone to bed and it was actually okay,” she said. “It was kind of a long night, but I feel super lucky I get all this practice with my nieces and nephews. If anything, this experience definitely didn’t turn me off from having kids. If anything, it made me more excited!”