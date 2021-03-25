‘KUWTK’: Kendall Has Baby Fever & Gets Even ‘More Excited’ To Have Kids After Babysitting

Kendall Jenner has baby fever, and even babysitting three kids under three isn’t stopping her from wanting a little one of her own!

On the March 25 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, there were babies on the brain for Kendall Jenner. The discussion started at the family’s summer beach house in Malibu, while Kendall was chatting with Malika Haqq and Khloe Kardashian. “There’s so many kids around,” Malika pointed out. In response, Kendall admitted that she’d been thinking about having kids herself. “I know. Some days I’m like….hmmmm,” she shared. “I think it started to hit me when I saw Kylie [Jenner] having a baby and one of my best friends having a baby, and she’s my age. I’m a little jealous. It’s fine.”

In a confessional, Kendall added, “I’m the only one in my family who doesn’t have a kid. During quarantine and sitting at home, naturally, you get pretty bored and start thinking about a lot of things. Sometimes I just see Stormi [Webster] and True [Thompson] and Chicago [West] all playing together and I’m just like uhhhhh. I want kids, badly. Soon, too.”

Malika assured Kendall that she had “plenty of time” to start having kids. “There’s so many things you can do before you have children,” she explained. “You do kind of want to feel like you really did a lot of stuff. You almost want to be bored.” Meanwhile, Khloe was convinced it was just a phase. “I think Kendall having baby fever is just a fever,” she admitted. “I think it’s going to go back down. She’s 24 years old. She’s a supermodel that travels the globe. I think she has time. And if she does get pregnant and wants to have babies, great, but I don’t think there’s any rush.”

To put Kendall to the test, Khloe and Malika set her up with babysitting Malika's four-month-old son, while they had a day out on the town. "I don't know that I've ever babysat this young of a kid for this long, but I'm ready," Kendall declared. "I'm up for the challenge. We'll see what happens. I'm a little nervous, I won't lie." Although there were some moments where Kendall admittedly didn't know what to do, the day ended up being a success.

“It’s way easier than I thought it would be,” she told Khloe and Malika. “He was so easy. I swear, I could’ve done it longer.” In her confessional, she added, “Today was crazy, but Ace is amazing. I only had a few hours with him. I’m sure a few days would be different, but now I’m like…I want a kid!”