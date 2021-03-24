Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Engagement Ring For Sexy New Photo Shoot After A-Rod Split Drama

Jennifer Lopez looked like a single lady in a photo shoot for a new shoe collab. She was without her engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez amid their romance crisis.

Jennifer Lopez used to love flaunting her massive emerald cut diamond engagement ring from fiance Alex Rodriguez, 45. But that was before the pair admitted that they are “working through” some issues after reports surfaced that the couple had called off their two year engagement. Jennifer just went without the bauble during a new ad campaign for Designer Shoe Warehouse, as she’s created a new shoe line for the company. Jennifer posed in a sexy white suit and her left finger was ring-free in the new photo here.

Jennifer shared the photoshoot still to her Instagram page on Mar. 24, and noted in the caption that she was “On top of the world.” The 51-year-old looked incredible, wearing a long white jacket open in the front to show a bra-top. J.Lo paired it with matching wide leg trousers and lace up $59 Laurn Platform Sneakers from her DSW line. Jennifer held on to her bare ankle with her left hand, making it all the more noticeable that she wasn’t wearing her huge engagement ring from A-Rod, who popped the question during a getaway to the Bahamas in Mar. 2019.

Jennifer’s body glowed with a golden tan against the white of her suit, and she wore her hair in long, sun-kissed bronde waves. She sat atop a mirrored box with a blue sky and white clouds behind her. Alex has been known to leave flirty comments in J.Lo’s posts where she’s looking hot like this one, but he took a pass on sharing his feelings next to the snapshot.

The pair has seemed to put on a united front ever since it was first reported by Page Six on Friday, Mar. 12 that the couple had called off their upcoming nuptials and ended their epic four year romance. Alex and Jennifer later released a joint statement admitting that “We are working through some things” to People magazine the following day, while denying the breakup report.

When the split story broke, Alex was at home in Miami while Jennifer was in the Dominican Republic shooting her new movie Shotgun Wedding. The former New York Yankee soon flew to the D.R. to be with his lady. Alex was photographed planting a big kiss on a bathrobe clad Jennifer on her island rental’s back patio on Mar. 17. She was seen opening her arms wide to pull him in for the smooch, seeming to indicate the pair is back on track. Now fans are just waiting for the first photos of J.Lo wearing her engagement ring from Alex again.