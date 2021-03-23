Bobby Brown Breaks His Silence On Son’s Tragic Death & Overdose As He Demands Justice

Bobby Brown is speaking out about his son’s accidental overdose and wants those who sold Bobby Jr. fentanyl laced drugs to be held accountable.

R&B singer Bobby Brown has broken his silence regarding the cause of death of his 28-year-old son Bobby Brown Jr., whose lifeless body was found in his L.A. apartment on Nov. 17, 2020. The L.A. County Coroner’s office ruled the death an accidental overdose due “chemical effects” of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.” This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes,” Bobby told TMZ about how fentanyl was found in his son’s system. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Bobby for comment.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid often used to cut drugs such as cocaine and heroin. But it is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, and has led to a number of fatal overdoses by users aware of it’s presence. TMZ reports that the L.A.P.D. launched a criminal investigation into Bobby Jr.’s death that is now in the hands of the L.A. County D.A.’s Office, which will determine if charges will be filed in Bobby’s sad passing.

Sadly this is the second child the “My Prerogative” singer has lost due to complications from drugs use. His 22-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown with the late singer Whitney Houston died in July 2015, with the cause of death ruled an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors. She was placed in a medically induced coma after being found face down and unresponsive in a bathtub of her Atlanta area home on January 31, 2015, by boyfriend Nick Gordon. Nick died on Jan. 1 2020 from an accidental heroin overdose.

Bobby’s legendary late ex-wife Whitney tragically passed before their daughter, but in a frighteningly similar manner. She drowned in her bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2012, on the eve of the Grammy Awards. Her cause of death was later ruled as accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use being contributing factors. After BB Jr. and Bobbi K’s deaths, Bobby now has five remaining children, including a daughter with Kim named LaPrincia, 31, and son Landon, 35, who BB Sr. had in 1986 with Melika Williams. Bobby has three younger children by wife Alicia Etheredge, son Cassius Brown, 11, and daughters Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown, 5, and Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown, 4.