Nick Gordon Cause Of Death Revealed: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s BF Died Of ‘Heroin Toxicity’

Following Nick Gordon’s untimely Jan. 1, 2020 death, authorities have finally released the details and cause of the 30-year-old’s tragic passing.

Authorities in the matter of Nick Gordon‘s death have finally released the confirmed cause following his Jan. 1, 2020 passing. The autopsy report, obtained by HollywoodLife on February 7, reveals that Nick, 30, officially died of “heroin toxicity.” The medical examiner’s report also says that Nick suffered “no significant traumatic injuries,” and that he survived in the hospital for seven hours “post-event.” The included toxicology report reveals that Nick tested positive for Naloxone, a drug administered to counteract narcotic overdose in emergencies.

The news comes after quite some time since Nick’s death was made public on Jan. 1. Reported as an alleged drug overdose, Nick was found with “black stuff” coming out of his mouth, according to the nerve-wracking 911 call. The audio featured a 911 dispatcher recounting what the caller told her after finding Nick unconscious: “Patient is a 30-year-old male, not conscious, not breathing. Caller advised that there is ‘black stuff’ coming out of his mouth, and he is not breathing.”

Although Nick’s own brother, Jack Walker Jr., initially shared that the cause of death was an overdose, Nick’s lawyer, Joe S. Habachy, told HollywoodLife that he “cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death,” at the time. Habachy also added, “I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential… My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

Nick’s untimely passing feels quite eerie to those of his adoptive family, including singer Whitney Houston and his one-time fiancée, Bobbi Kristina Brown. Both Whitney and Bobbi tragically passed after accidental overdoses. Whitney died on Feb. 11, 2012 in Beverly Hills after being discovered unresponsive in a bathtub. Bobbi Kristina died on July 26, 2015 in Duluth Georgia after being in a coma for roughly six months. She, like her mom, was found unresponsive in a bathtub in Jan. 2015 prior to her untimely passing. Following her death, however, Nick was held liable in the wrongful death case of Bobbi Kristina. Three years later, Nick was ordered by a judge to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate.