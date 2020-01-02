Nick Gordon 911 Call: Bobbi Kristina’s Ex Had ‘Black Stuff Coming Out Of His Mouth’ Before Death

Nick Gordon was found with ‘black stuff’ coming out of his mouth after he allegedly overdosed, according to audio from a panicked 911 call. Nick died later that day in the hospital.

The 911 call dialed when Nick Gordon allegedly overdosed and ultimately died on New Year’s Day in Florida has been released, and the audio is truly horrifying. The footage, obtained by TMZ, features a 911 dispatcher recounting what the caller told her after finding Nick unconscious: “Patient is a 30-year-old male, not conscious, not breathing. Caller advised that there is ‘black stuff’ coming out of his mouth, and he is not breathing.” The call was labeled as a “cardiac respiratory. Paramedics at the scene rushed Nick to a Alamonte Springs Hospital; he died later that day in the ICU. While Nick’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., told PEOPLE that his brother died of an overdose, Nick’s lawyer, Joe S. Habachy, told the publication that he “cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death.

Habachy added, “I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential… My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.” An autopsy is scheduled for Nick on January 2; a toxicology report will likely be available in the coming weeks.

Nick’s untimely death comes five years after his fiancée, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died at the age of 22. Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious in a bathtub at the home they shared in Atlanta, and was in a coma for six months before dying in January 2015. Nick was found legally liable for Bobbi Kristina’s wrongful death and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate; he was never criminally charged.