Bobby Brown Jr.: 5 Things To Know About Bobby Brown’s Son As His Cause Of Death Is Revealed

A new autopsy report revealed why Bobby Brown Jr. passed away, four months after his tragic death. Here are five things to know about R&B icon Bobby Brown’s late son.

UPDATE (3/22/2021, 5:11pm ET): Four months after he was found unresponsive, Bobby Brown Jr.‘s cause of death has been revealed. The son of R&B legend Bobby Brown passed away from the “chemical effects” of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, according to an autopsy report that Us Weekly obtained from the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office on March 22, 2021.

Bobby allegedly had “a medical history of alcohol abuse” and was “pronounced dead at the scene,” according to what Los Angeles Police Department members said in the autopsy report. There were also witness statements, one coming from Bobby’s girlfriend Anna Reed. She claimed that Bobby “snorted” half a tablet of Percocet tablet and allegedly did three lines of cocaine before he was eventually found unresponsive on Nov. 17, 2020, per Us Weekly.

ORIGINAL: Heartbreak has struck R&B singer Bobby Brown once again, as his son Bobby Brown Jr. has passed away at the age of 28. It comes five years after Bobby’s 22-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown by the late Whitney Houston died in July 2015. Bobby Jr.’s mom is the 51-year-old “My Prerogative” singer’s ex-girlfriend Kim Ward. Bobby Jr. was Bobbi’s half brother, and he mourned her deeply at the time of her far too young death. Sadly, now BB Jr. is gone too soon as well.

The circumstances surrounding Junior’s death are unclear, but TMZ reports that he was found lifeless at his Los Angeles home on Nov. 17, just 10 days shy of his 29th birthday. Police are allegedly still at the scene. The site also reports that authorities don’t believe foul play was involved. His older half-brother Landon seemed to confirm the tragic news with an Instagram photo showing Bobby Jr. in a prayer position, with the caption, “I love you forever King.” We’ve got five things to know about Bobby Brown Jr.

Bobby Brown Jr. Was Born Amid His Dad’s Romance With Longtime Girlfriend Kim Ward

Before BB Sr. began dating and later marrying Whitney Houston, he was with girlfriend Kim. They had two children together, a daughter LaPrincia born in 1989 and Bobby Jr. in 1991.

Bobby Brown Jr. Had Six Other Siblings

In addition to his late half sister Bobbi Kristina and older sister LaPrincia, Bobby leaves an older half brother Landon, who BB Sr. had in 1986 with Melika Williams. BB Sr. has three younger children by wife Alicia, son Cassius Brown, 11, and daughters Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown, 5, and Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown, 4, who are BB Jr.’s half-siblings.

Bobby Brown Jr. Was Crushed When His Half-Sister Bobbi Kristina Died

She was placed in a medically induced coma after being found face down and unresponsive in a bathtub of her Atlanta area home on January 31, 2015, by boyfriend Nick Gordon. Bobbi K ended up with irreversible brain damage and was eventually transferred into hospice care, where she died five months later at age 22. BB Jr. took to Twitter at the time to rage, “People really don’t give a f–k about you unless your relevant, and they don’t love you till your famous or gone. I don’t want these follows,” about how people started following him for updates on BKB. “This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a f–king trending topic,” he added.

Bobby Brown Jr. Was An Aspiring Musician

With a dad being such a talented as singer and dancer, his son naturally wanted to follow in his footsteps. Bobby Jr. dropped the song “Say Something” in Sept. 2020, with a teaser video clip to his Instagram, which you can see above.

Bobby Brown Jr. Was Super Close With His Sister LaPrincia

He appears in photos all over her Instagram page. On Sept. 17, 2018, Bobby Jr. shared a black and white throwback Instagram photo of him and LaPrincia as small children with their mama Kim. In the caption he wrote, “I love this picture so much Happy Birthday La!! Love you so much! @laprinciaxo. And you too momma!”