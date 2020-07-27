Bobby Brown Remembers Daughter Bobbi Kristina 5 Years After Her Death: ‘I Miss You So Much’

Bobby Brown’s late daughter, Bobbi Kristina, died in July 2015, when she was only 22. Now, five years after her death, the singer is paying tribute to her.

Bobby Brown, 51, is missing his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, “so much” on the five-year anniversary of her tragic death. The “My Prerogative” singer proved that when he took to Instagram on Sunday, July 26, and shared a throwback picture of his daughter, while honoring her memory with an emotional message. “There’s no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl. You stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you,” he wrote.

And immediately after the post went up, Bobby’s fans started flooding the comments section with messages of support. “Prayers to you and the family,” one user wrote, while another added, “We love and miss you Krissi!!!” And one fan even wrote, “Sending you much love boss man,” as others posted prayer hand emojis.

Bobbi Kristina, the late daughter of both Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, died in hospice care on July 26, 2015. She spent nearly six months in a coma after she was found face-down in a bathtub in her Georgia home on Jan. 31, 2015. Following her death, she was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother, who died in February 2012.

After Bobbi’s death, her ex-fiance, Nick Gordon, was found liable for her wrongful death in September 2016, when he was a no show at the hearing. Then, in November 2016, he was ordered to pay over $36 million in the wrongful death suit, but Nick later died on Jan. 1, 2020.

Obviously, Bobby Brown has been through a lot over the last decade, but it’s nice to see he’s hanging onto the happy memories he shared with his daughter.