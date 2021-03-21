Kim Kardashian Hits McDonald’s For Late Night Run Amid Kanye West Divorce Drama

Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving McDonald’s with a bag in hand a month after her estranged husband Kanye West moved all of his belongings out of their Calabasas home.

Kim Kardashian, 41, proved she’s just like the rest of us when she stopped at McDonald’s in Calabasas, CA for a late night food craving. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed holding a small bag and eating French fries while walking outside of the fast food restaurant and was accompanied by a man who is believed to be her security guard. She was wearing a comfortable outfit that included a light gray hoodie, matching sweatpants that had “Providence College” printed on it, and white sneakers.

The beauty also had her long locks down and was holding a tan face mask that she took off to eat her fries. She also appeared to be wearing makeup that glammed up her casual look just a bit. It’s not clear whether or not the makeup was from her own cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, but it still looked great.

Kim’s latest McDonald’s outing comes in the midst of her headline-making divorce from Kanye West, 43, with whom she has daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1. She filed the official paperwork on Feb. 19 after the rapper moved several of his belongings, including 500 pairs of sneakers, out of the Calabasas home that the former lovebirds shared. Although she’s been quiet about the split so far, her mom Kris Jenner, 65, broke her silence in a Mar. 18 interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“Well, I think it’s always going to be hard anytime…there’s a lot of kids,” she said about the divorce. “The good thing about our family is, you know, we’re there for each and we’re supportive, and we love each other very, very much. So all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy, so that’s the goal…I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have — the love and appreciation of one another…and that everyone’s OK.”

Kim and Kanye first started dating in Apr. 2012 and eventually got married in May 2014. Divorce rumors were strong in the several months before Kim’s filing since they were physically living apart. Although Kim has been staying at their Calabasas home, Kanye has been spending time at his ranch in Wyoming.