Sophie Turner Gushes Over Joe Jonas’s Sizzling Shirtless Selfie: ‘Daddy’

New dad Joe Jonas has been working on his fitness! The 31-year-old showed off his ripped abs as he snapped a shirtless pic.



Sophie Turner, 25, couldn’t help but flirt with husband Joe Jonas, 31, on Instagram! The Jonas Brothers singer took to social media on Saturday, March 20 to snap a shirtless bathroom selfie, showing off his defined muscles and abs. Joe, wearing lost a loose fitting pair of beige overalls, black shoes and a watch, appears to have been hitting the gym in quarantine. Sophie quickly reposted the photo to her own Instagram account, hilariously adding a sticker that read “1800-DIAL-A-DADDY.

The Game of Thrones actress added a second sticker to the top left of her post that said “BD” — an acronym for “Bad Dad” (bad as a sexual slang term, of course). Joe looked relaxed as he took the photo in an at-home bathroom, also showing off his short haircut. A white coffee mug could be seen on the counter behind him, along with a pair of Chelsea style black boots and a leather jacket with fur trim.

Although it’s clear he’s been working on his fitness, Joe proved he indulges every now and then in his next posts! The DNCE member chowed down on a feast of McDonald’s as he accepted an award from Spotify for an impressive one billion streams. “One Billion never tasted so good! Thank you @spotify! @agraver @lucylough @bellajackson,'” he wrote over the photo, that showed the fast food meal — including McD’s world famous fries, McNuggets and a burger — on a fancy plate. His 2015 hit “Cake By The Ocean” previously hit a billion streams back in 2017.

Joe and Sophie have kept a fairly low profile since becoming first-time parents last year! The 25-year-old gave birth to the couple’s daughter Willa on July 22, 2020. Sophie never publicly confirmed her pregnancy, however, was spotted out-and-about throughout the Spring with her growing baby bump — later posting throwbacks to her Instagram. Since welcoming their 8-month-old baby girl, Joe and Sophie have been spotted out and about on casual walks with their stroller in the Los Angeles area — but have yet to reveal a photo of Willa to the world.

“Sophie has adjusted to motherhood wonderfully and she is loving every moment of it,” a source close to the British-born actress shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife last October. “She has always had this really chill vibe about her and that really hasn’t changed since giving birth. She has such a calm demeanor about her and has taken on this new chapter like a pro,” they added, also revealing that Joe has “been there every step of the way.”