Travis Barker Shows Love To Kourtney After ‘KUWTK’ Episode About Her Relationship With Scott

Travis Barker is making sure the world knows Kourtney Kardashian is HIS girl now, despite her relationship with Scott Disick being dissected on ‘KUWTK.’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s close co-parenting relationship was highlighted on the March 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show was filmed in summer 2020, and since then, Kourt has started a romantic relationship with her longtime pal, Travis Barker. After the episode aired, Travis made sure to let it be known that he’s the one who’s with Kourtney now by posting a photo of the message ‘Travis [heart] Kourtney’, which was written in chocolate on a white plate.

Luckily, like Kourtney, Travis knows all about what it takes to successfully co-parent. After years of ups and downs, he also has an amicable co-parenting relationship with his ex, Shanna Moakler, who he shares two kids with. Unfortunately, the same can not be said for Scott’s ex, Sofia Richie. The pair’s breakup was the focal point of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere, as Scott revealed that his close relationship with Kourtney started to take a toll on his three-year romance with Sofia.

Although Scott and Sofia tried to work things out, she wound up not being able to handle his friendship with Kourtney. She eventually gave Scott an ultimatum to choose her or Kourtney. Since choosing Kourtney also meant choosing his three kids, Scott knew he had to end things with Sofia for good.

After dating for nearly ten years, Scott and Kourtney broke up in 2015 when he was caught cheating on her. Things were rocky between them for a while, but by 2018, they had worked past their issues and have continued to get closer ever since. Previews for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians even show Scott saying that he wants to marry the 41-year-old!

We’ll have to wait and see how it plays out between the two, but Kardashian fans know the ending already — BOTH Scott and Kourtney have moved on. While Kourt is hot and heavy with Travis, Scott has been dating Amelia Hamlin since the end of 2020. Of course, both stars remain dedicated to their three children together, though.