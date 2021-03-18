‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Stuns In A Bikini After Escaping To The Bahama Amid A-Rod Drama

Madison LeCroy was spotted in a brown bikini as she relaxed on a beach, just a day after J.Lo and A-Rod packed on the PDA in the Dominican Republic!

Madison LeCroy, 30, left little to the imagination in her brown bikini! The Southern Charm star sizzled in the push-up two piece as she soaked up the sun in the Bahamas on Thursday, March 18. Madison was all-smiles as she walked out of the ocean following a dip, throwing on a pair of oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes along with two silver bangles. At one point, the reality star had an accident nip slip as her bikini top moved out of place, which she corrected in following photos.

The mom-of-one later opted to go for a topless tanning session as she was photographed removing the swimsuit while laying down on a towel. Propping her sunglasses up on her head, she threw her blonde hair up into a messy bun for the casual beach day. Others could be seen to the left and right of her, presumably friends she is vacationing with.

Madison’s getaway comes hot of the heels of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s reunion. The engaged duo were seen kissing and laughing in a romantic moment as they reunited in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, March 16 following a tumultuous weekend of break-up and make-up headlines. It was reported that J.Lo, 51, and A-Rod, 46, called things quits on Friday, Mar. 12, after a four-year relationship and two-year engagement — however, they released a joint statement on March 13 denying this was the case. “We’re working through some things,” the brief comment, issued to People magazine, clarified. The split reports came hot off the heels of rumors that Alex had developed an online relationship with Madison.

Jennifer responded to break-up headlines herself after the statement, posting a compilation video of some of her sexiest moments set to Saweetie‘s “Pretty Bitch Music.” In one of the lyrics, Saweetie raps, “I ain’t worried ’bout a blog or a bitch…” at which point J.Lo’s video included screenshots of several break-up headlines. A movie clip of her saying, “You’re dumb” then quickly played. For his part, Alex headed to a Miami gym where he also denied the split. After confirming he was “not single,” the former MLB star gave a thumbs-up to confirm they were working on things.

Madison previously denied allegations by her co-star Craig Conover that she “flew to Miami to f**k” an “MLB” star on the Southern Charm reunion. “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake,” she said. Later, she confirmed she had been in touch with him but said he never “physically cheated” with her. “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” Madison said to Page Six in February. “I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this,” claiming they only “spoke on the phone” and talked over social media.