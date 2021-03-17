Canon Curry, 2, Looks Like Dad Steph’s Twin As They Celebrate Warriors’ Win Together — Pic

Little Canon Curry was on hand to help his dad, Steph Curry celebrate his NBA team’s recent win, and his 33rd birthday.

Steph Curry has rung in his 33rd birthday with his mini-me son, Canon Jack Curry by his side! The two-year-old son of Ayesha Curry and the NBA star looked like the spitting image of his dad in a new snap Stephen shared to Instagram. “Straight cheesin with young wolf,” he wrote in the caption of his March 15 photo, which showed him holding little Cannon. “Only thing better than winning is a win on the bday with my fam!! Thank you for the love and well wishes #dubnation, much appreciated.”

The adorable photo showed Steph post-game, after the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz on his 33rd birthday. He wore his uniform with a towel around his neck, as he held little Cannon at his waist. The adorable 2-year-old offered the camera a huge smile, as he rocked a black jacket with a grey hood, dark green sweatpants, and black sneakers. “Happy Birthday Brother!! Keep bringing that energy champ,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “WE LOVE YOU STEPH!!! Happy birthday thank you for all that you do!! Great Dub, hope you had a great day.”

The dad-of-three also shares daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, with his wife Ayesha, and they’re not shy about showing off their adorable mini-me’s on social media. The proud mom recently revealed that Ryan has a very unique skill. She took to Instagram on January 15 to share a pic of her youngest daughter hanging upside down, while gripping onto a door handle. “she definitely got in trouble after this but the millennial mom in me had to take a picture first because it looks like how 2021 is feeling so far,” Ayesha wrote in her caption, adding, “Our Ryan Carson is always a mood. (Zoom in on that face).”

Ayesha’s followers were quick to note that the stunt was quite impressive. “Why did she have to get in trouble though? She’s perfection,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Oh come on now… that is impressive! She’s hanging upside down from DOOR handles.” It seems there’s no shortage of mischievous antics in the Curry household!