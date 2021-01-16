Ayesha Curry Shares Impressive Pic Of Daughter Ryan, 5, Doing A Wild Headstand: See Photo

Ayesha Curry has shared a hilarious pic of her mini-me daughter Ryan hanging upside down from door handles in their house.

Cookbook queen Ayesha Curry revealed her five-year-old daughter Ryan has a very unique skill. The mom-of-three took to Instagram on January 15 to share a pic of her mini-me hanging upside down, while gripping onto a door handle. “she definitely got in trouble after this but the millennial mom in me had to take a picture first because it looks like how 2021 is feeling so far,” Ayesha wrote in her caption, adding, “Our Ryan Carson is always a mood. (Zoom in on that face).”

Little Ryan had a very focused look on her face as she hung upside down in a pair of denim jeans and a pink sweater. Ayesha’s followers were quick to note that the stunt was quite impressive. “Why did she have to get in trouble though? She’s perfection,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Oh come on now… that is impressive! She’s hanging upside down from DOOR handles.”

The cookbook author, who is married to NBA star Steph Curry, also took to Instagram recently after he scored a career-high of 62 points in one game on Jan. 3. Ayesha took to Instagram to share a video of one of Steph’s teammates, Damion Lee, dumping a bottle of water on the point guard’s head in celebration after the epic game. “So proud!!!!” she wrote. “62?! Year 12?! Goodness. Best part is he’ll be excited about it sure, BUT it’s more about the team wins for him. That’s what makes him so special. Love you @stephencurry30.” What a way to kick off 2021!

Ayesha certainly is a cool mom, and was even seen twerking while serving up a delicious looking risotto on December 26. She shared an Instagram pic of herself twerking in a pair of figure-hugging black leather pants which featured fluffy tassels at the bottom. “You can take the girl out of Markham but you can’t take the Markham out of the girl LOL,” she wrote in her caption, referencing her Canadian hometown in the Greater Toronto Area.