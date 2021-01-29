Canon Curry, 2, Takes After Dad Steph By Playing With Mini Basketball & Hoop

Steph and Ayesha Curry’s son Canon is hooked on the game his dad loves! The 2-year-old practiced his basketball skills at home in a new photo his mom shared on January 28! See the little baller taking after his NBA star dad!

Canon Jack Curry is ready for his basketball debut! The adorable 2-year-old practiced his free throws on Thursday night, and mom Ayesha Curry was on hand to capture the cute moment. “Canon Curry at the line… he has twoooooo,” the proud mom, 31, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her son — the cookbook author‘s youngest of three kids with Steph Curry.

Steph, who was tagged in the snap, offered his analysis on the young prospect in the comments. “Looking at coach to get the next play,” he wrote, noting that his son is “looking like a 90+ % type of guy.” And, we’ll second that!

Meanwhile another commenter noticed that the net missing from Canon’s toy basketball hoop and wrote, “Canon dunked it and broke the net…” — to which Ayesha replied with, “literally” and a crying-laughing emoji. Other fans added sweet comments like “Canon’s a little legend” and “like father, like son!”

Canon, who will turn three in July, rocked his signature top knot in his blonde hair. As for his practice attire? — While the youngster wasn’t suited up in Golden State Warriors blue and yellow, Canon looked court ready in a white t-shirt and matching pants with colorful designs.

This wasn’t the first time Ayesha shared content of Canon getting up buckets at home in Oakland, CA, where the Curry’s reside. On January 8, she shared a cute clip of her son, who she calls “Young Wolf”, “trying to dribble like dada.” The video showed Canon dribbling around the house, while dressed in an Under Armour shirt — the sports apparel and shoe giant in which his dad recently launched his own namesake brand under.