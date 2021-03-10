Wendy Williams’ Date Gushes Over The Host & Reveals If He’d Pursue A Romance
After his first date with Wendy Williams, Mike Esterman sang her praises in a new interview! The contractor revealed whether or not he’ll return to New York to see her.
Although his relationship with Wendy Williams is “all new territory,” Mike Esterman is excited about getting to know her better, he revealed on Access Daily on March 9. The contractor, 55, who traveled to New York City from the west coast for his first date with Wendy on March 5, also shared intimate details about his kiss with the host, 56 — which she gushed about on her Monday morning talk show.
“I want to go back to New York, I’d love to get to know her more,” Esterman told friend and host, Mario Lopez, who’s responsible for connecting the two. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Esterman and Lopez are close and have known one other for years. “I want to do that,” Esterman said about continuing to see Wendy, adding, “She’s just funny.”
About that kiss? — Well first, the businessman shared that the pair went back to Wendy’s apartment following dinner, where he was “nothing but a gentlemen — there was no sex,” he said. “It was such a great time.” Esterman added, “Getting to know her, she’s very interesting. She showed me her place, on a very professional level.” He also noted that he felt a definite “spark” with Wendy after meeting her.
Frequent Wendy Show watchers will recall when the host crowned Esterman as the winner of her “Date Wendy” virtual competition segment — in which the winner has a real shot at becoming Wendy’s boyfriend. (So far, it seems like Mike may be here for the long haul.)
Wendy sparked romance rumors with Mike when she shared a closeup selfie of the pair to Instagram on March 5. The couple was pictured cozied up in the backseat of a car. In the caption of her post, Wendy wrote, “Mike & I are having fun!! I’m glad he’s a REAL gentleman.”
The host later gushed over her date on her March 8 show, and said, “We kissed.” She explained, “He’s got to stand on his tippy toes. I was thinking of you guys the whole time it was going on. I was thinking, ‘I really like him and he likes me.’ My heart broke when he left,” she continued, adding, I walked him to the elevator and waited for the doors to close…”