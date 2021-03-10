Wendy Williams’ Date Gushes Over The Host & Reveals If He’d Pursue A Romance

After his first date with Wendy Williams, Mike Esterman sang her praises in a new interview! The contractor revealed whether or not he’ll return to New York to see her.

Although his relationship with Wendy Williams is “all new territory,” Mike Esterman is excited about getting to know her better, he revealed on Access Daily on March 9. The contractor, 55, who traveled to New York City from the west coast for his first date with Wendy on March 5, also shared intimate details about his kiss with the host, 56 — which she gushed about on her Monday morning talk show.

“I want to go back to New York, I’d love to get to know her more,” Esterman told friend and host, Mario Lopez, who’s responsible for connecting the two. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Esterman and Lopez are close and have known one other for years. “I want to do that,” Esterman said about continuing to see Wendy, adding, “She’s just funny.”