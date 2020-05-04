Mario Lopez Teases A.C. Slater’s Current Situation As A Gym Teacher In ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

While filming of the ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot has been paused for the moment, Mario Lopez gave us an update on what A.C. Slater has going on!

Fans were teased with an epic trailer of the highly-anticipated Saved By The Bell reboot that will eventually premiere on NBC’s streaming app. While the beloved ’90s sitcom was shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic after filming only two episodes, Mario Lopez gave HollywoodLife.com an EXCLUSIVE update about the show and stepping back into the role of A.C. Slater. “Well, he is back at Bayside! Obviously not as a student. He’s a teacher and a coach and he’s got some other things going on,” Mario teased in an exclusive interview with HL about his upcoming Tostitos partnership. “It’s kind of a funny time in his life…”

Mario added that he was “always open” to participating in a SBTB reboot, but wasn’t sure if he’d be able to pull it off, schedule-wise. “I was only ever hesitant because I had other stuff going on,” he explained. “We have ridiculously funny writers, a talent cast. So, I’m excited to go back there and we’re going to pull this thing off!” In addition to Mario returning as AC Slater, it’s also been confirmed that Elizabeth Berkley will return as Jessie. Mark-Paul Gosselaar will reprise his role of Zack Morris and receive producer credits for three episodes, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, and they are currently in talks with Tiffani Theissen to return as Kelly Kapowski.

The full synopsis has been kept pretty tight-lipped, but THR reported that the new cast would be lead by Josie Totah, who will play “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High, who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.”

Mario spoke to HollywoodLife in partnership with Tostitos! Mario and his wife Courtney teamed up with the snack brand to help everyone celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style — and at home! ” Tostitos is hosting ‘Salsa for Cinco,’ an online salsa dancing event for the entire country on Cinco de Mayo. Tune into the Livestream on Mario Lopez’s Instagram on Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. ET. The event will raise funds for the Hispanic community — which is among the most disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. ll event proceeds will benefit UnidosUS- our nation’s largest Latino advocacy organization. Tostitos will also donate $100,000 to kick off the program, and for every person who joins the livestream, the brand will donate an additional $5.