Drake Raps That Moms Get ‘Googly-Eyed’ Over Him At Son’s Parent Teacher Conferences In New Song

Drake celebrated being a dad on his new song, ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle,’ rapping about dropping his 3-year-old son Adonis off at school while making all the other moms go crazy over his good looks and fame.

On Scary Hours 2, Drake gave love to both his “lil man” Adonis Graham and his baby’s mother, Sophie Brussaux (while also rapping about giving her money.) Drake, 34, mentioned both during “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” one of the three songs on his new EP. “I sent her the child support, she sent me the heart emoji / They all say they love me, but they hardly know me / Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil’ man,” he spits, per Genius. “Recess hits, daddy prolly made another M.”

If the thought of Drake in a pre-K line wasn’t crazy enough, Drake talks about the problems he faces whenever he needs to chat with his boy’s educations about his development. “School bell rings, and I’m out there to get him again / Yeah, teacher-parent meetings, wives get googly-eyed/ Regardless of what they husbands do to provide / Askin’ if I know Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.”

Adonis turns 4-years-old in October 2021, so he might not be in pre-K just yet (3-K, perhaps.) Of course, Drake mocks the whole idea of him being a carpool dad in the next verse. “Of course, pull up to the front in the fleet of Suburbans / Flooded French Immersion with the Secret Service / Sh-t is so obvious, it defeats the purpose.” So, the next time a fleet of SUVs with bodyguards pulls up to a random elementary school in Toronto, you know it’s probably Drake.

It’s a rare treat when Drake lets the world get a look at his fatherly side. After keeping Adonis’s existence a secret until Pusha T spilled the tea in 2018, Champagne Papi has done his best to give Adonis a proper and stress-free upbringing out of the public eye. Most recently, Drake shared a few pics of him bonding with Adonis while hanging out with Drake’s mom Sandy Graham. In the IG Stories, Drake teaches his son how to tie a do-rag around his head. Drake’s expression was very focused, proving that while he may joke about fatherhood in his songs, he takes the job seriously.

While Scary Hours 2 isn’t the highly-anticipated (and frequently delayed) Certified Lover Boy album, there’s enough drama and swagger on this three-track EP to hold fans over for a while. Drake took a victory lap while taking fans on a tour of Toronto in the braggadocious music video for “What’s Next.” In “Wants & Needs,” Drake name-dropped Kanye West, despite their notorious feud, in a way that had fans hopeful for reconciliation (or, confused if the feud is back on.) If this is a sampling of the drama and love fans can expect when the full-length drops, Certified Lover Boy is going to be the biggest album of the year.