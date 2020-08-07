Listen
Drake Sings About Being The Other Man In New Track ‘All I Need’ With Jamaican Singer Popcaan

Surprise! After teaming with DJ Khaled for a pair of songs, Drake appeared on Popcaan’s new dancehall mixtape to sing to an unnamed love and ask, ‘how long do we just stay friends?’

“Real sentimental and your body is righteous / Tight as I want it / Tight as my lips when I lock them in silence,” sings Drake on Popcaan’s “All I Need,” one of the tracks on the Jamaican dancehall artist’s new YIY CHANGE FIXTAPE. Drake, 33, gets all up in his feelings on the track, asking, “Which side are you on again? / What room does he have you in? / What time do you leave again? / How long do we just stay friends? / What role do I play again? / I can’t even make new friends / I’m here with no move again / I need to know how this ends.”

Drake doesn’t elaborate on whom he’s singing to, but some fans have speculated that he’s pining for Rihanna. On “Twist & Turn,” another track off of Popcaan’s FIXTAPE, Drake raps, according to Genius: “Listen, you’ve been missing since 2016 / Squid tell me gwan fix tings / You know that’s my assistant / When she speak, I listen / She swears you’re my missus / I say we think different.” It should be noted that Rihanna’s last album, Anti, came out in 2016 and Drake – much like everyone else in the world – has begged his on-again/off-again love to drop her long-awaited follow-up.

There has been some speculation that the “Popstar” rapper has recently been trying to get back together with Rihanna, following her split from Hassan Jameel. He was seen in her native Barbados in the middle of July and was even photographed with members of Rihanna’s family. However, it turned out that Drake was on the Caribbean island for work, not pleasure. He and his crew were there “to shoot a music video,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. As for the Drake-Fenty family reunion, a second insider told HollywoodLife that Drake is friends with her brothers — Rorrey Fenty and Rajad Fenty – and they “still make jokes about [Drake] being their brother-in-law someday.”

Drake’s appearance on Popcaan’s FIXTAPE comes a few weeks after he and DJ Khaled teamed up for “POPSTAR” and “Greece,” the latter of which seemingly references Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake’s 2-year-old son, Adonis. Though Drake has “nothing but love” for Sophie, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re not a couple. Though Sophie recently relocated to Toronto with Adonis, the insider said that she and Drizzy are “strictly co-parents.”