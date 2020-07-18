Drake: The Real Reason He’s In Barbados & What Rihanna’s Brothers Hope For His Relationship With Her

Drake has been spotted in Rihanna’s native Barbados, and a source close to the rapper shared what he’s doing in the tropical location.

Fans of Drake have theorized that the “God’s Plan” rapper, 33, is in Barbados trying to get back into Rihanna‘s good graces. However, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that he’s actually in town for work. “Drake and his crew flew to Barbados on his new private plane because they’re there for a week or so to shoot a music video,” the insider shared with us. “Drake arrived on July 11 which was the first day Barbados opened its airport to international visitors after a long lockdown due to the pandemic.”

The source close to the Canadian hitmaker said everyone on his team tested negative for COVID-19 before heading to the tropical destination. " Drake and his entourage were all required to take COVID-19 tests within 72 hours of their arrival into Barbados and had to show their negative results once they landed," they said. "Their only other option was to take tests once they arrived, but then they would have had to quarantine until their results arrived so they took tests ahead of time and all tested negative." A second source also told HL that Drake's son, Adonis Graham stayed behind with his mom Sophie Brussaux . "Sophie and Adonis are not travelling with Drake right now, they stayed behind in Toronto. His relationship with her is amazing but they're strictly co-parents," the insider dished. " Drake 's so happy that she's moved to Toronto with Adonis because he loves having his son close by. His family has gotten to be very close with Adonis and with Sophie too. Drake does everything to give his son the best life possible and that includes treating his son's mother with nothing but love and respect." They insider also added, " Drake became friends with both of Rihanna's brothers (Rorrey Fenty & Rajad Fenty) through Rihanna and they're still cool with him. They're actually both really big fans of his and would love to see their sister settled down with him. They all still make jokes about him being their brother-in-law someday."

Drake spotted out today on Rihanna Drive in Barbados. pic.twitter.com/aZQOO0u5OS — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 14, 2020

The father-of-one was spotted in a series of new photos on July 14 which showed him smiling and posing with members of Rihanna’s family and friends. In the snaps, Drake, clad in a mask for some pics, wrapped his arms around a number of people and even made a few hand gestures at the camera — appearing quite familiar with the group he was with.