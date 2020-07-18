Drake: The Real Reason He’s In Barbados & What Rihanna’s Brothers Hope For His Relationship With Her
Drake has been spotted in Rihanna’s native Barbados, and a source close to the rapper shared what he’s doing in the tropical location.
Fans of Drake have theorized that the “God’s Plan” rapper, 33, is in Barbados trying to get back into Rihanna‘s good graces. However, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that he’s actually in town for work. “Drake and his crew flew to Barbados on his new private plane because they’re there for a week or so to shoot a music video,” the insider shared with us. “Drake arrived on July 11 which was the first day Barbados opened its airport to international visitors after a long lockdown due to the pandemic.”
Drake spotted out today on Rihanna Drive in Barbados. pic.twitter.com/aZQOO0u5OS
— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 14, 2020
The father-of-one was spotted in a series of new photos on July 14 which showed him smiling and posing with members of Rihanna’s family and friends. In the snaps, Drake, clad in a mask for some pics, wrapped his arms around a number of people and even made a few hand gestures at the camera — appearing quite familiar with the group he was with.