Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Several Bikinis While Overlooking LA In The Hollywood Hills — See Pics

Hailee Steinfeld showed off her incredible figure while modeling several fashionable bikini choices in a series of promotional pics for Frankies Bikinis.

Hailee Steinfeld, 24, is giving us all summer vibes in her latest bikini photos. The singer posed in various two-piece swimsuits to promote Frankies Bikinis, the company she is collaborating with, and the snapshots are sizzling. From a multi-colored choice to a pink number, she looked amazing while standing atop a location that overlooked the Hollywood Hills.

One of the multi-colored bikinis Hailee posed in was strapless and striped. She had her hands up and resting just beneath her shoulder blades while closing her eyes in an eye-catching photo of the style and her long brown locks were down. She also accessorized with a chunky silver necklace and a chunky silver bracelet as well as several rings.

She modeled the same bikini while also standing on the tip of her toes and looking over her shoulder at the camera. She had her arms up with her hands clasped together and above her head and she showed off a pretty smile. A great view of the hills could be seen in the background and she looked as relaxed as could be.

Another bikini she posed in was a pink string one. In the photo for that choice, her hair was wet while she wore the same jewelry she did in the other photos and had her head turned over one shoulder. She also had one leg out in front of her as one arm was across her waist and the other was up and bent with her hand resting on the front of her head. She had a serious expression on her face as her eyes looked over to the side.

Two other bikinis she posed in included a blue, green, and pink floral patterned one and a pink one with multi-colored stripes. In a photo for the former, she sat on a white towel while atop a building and had a radio next to her. She accessorized with two bracelets, rings, and hoop earrings.

In the photo for the other choice, she sat inside in front of a screen while holding up a record as a record player and other records were on the floor next to her. A TV that was set on a small stand and a yellow corded phone was also in the room near her.

Hailee’s latest promotional bikini photos may be incredible, but it’s not the first time she’s wowed in a swimsuit. The actress got a lot of attention back in Apr. when she took to Instagram to share photos of herself relaxing under the sun while wearing a light turquoise two-piece under a white top that was tied above the waist and jeans. She topped the look off with a matching bucket hat.

We look forward to seeing more of Hailee’s awesome bikini photos in the future!