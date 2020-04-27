Hailee Steinfeld Is The Newest Quarantine Bikini Queen As She Lounges In Turquoise Two-Piece

Hailee Steinfeld enjoyed ‘a day in the sun’ while safely quarantining, taking in the sunshine and fresh air while sporting a light turquoise bikini in a series of images she posted to Instagram!

Bow down to the latest quarantine bikini queen! Hailee Steinfeld showed off her bikini-ready body in a new post she shared to Instagram on April 26. In the series of images, the Pitch Perfect 3 star, 23, lounged around outside while taking in the beautiful sunshine and calming breeze. Hailee sported a white coverup, which she tied in a knot around her bust line, and a pair of jeans over the bottom half of her two-piece. Hailee’s bikini, which appeared to be a light turquoise hue, matched the bucket hat she wore on her head to protect her eyes from the sun.

The images also showed off Hailee’s toned core, as she stretched in the second photo and revealed her fit figure! The third image in the carousel post featured Hailee from a distance, leaning against a towering palm tree. Finally, the last photo in the Oscar-nominated actress’ series of images featured her face obscured by the gorgeous rays of the sun! “A day in the sun ft. self timer,” she captioned the post.

Hailee is in good company when it comes to bikini posts during quarantine. Jordyn Woods soaked up the sun in her Instagram post on April 26, too! In her series of images, the stunning model, 22, sported a tangerine-hued bikini while chilling poolside. She also wore a baseball cap with her look as she took in the rays. Along with Jordyn, Larsa Pippen, 45, has proven that she is the unassailable quarantine bikini queen with her series of throwback posts and new photos!

Clearly, so many celebs are ready to break out of their homes and head to the beach or lounge by the pool as the country’s quarantine measures stay in place for many states. In the days to come, hopefully these quarantine bikini queens can hold court once again, surrounded by their loyal subjects! Until then, we cannot wait to see what Hailee and more stars share next!