Nick Jonas Reveals Who Has ‘Naming Rights’ As He & Priyanka Look Forward To Kids: Hoping ‘It Happens’

Nick Jonas chatted about baby names as ‘The Voice’ coach and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, hope that their dreams of having children will come true.

Nick Jonas was one of the four celebrity coaches recently interviewed about Season 20 of The Voice, but naturally, the conversation eventually steered towards kids. This led to a conversation about baby names! “Priyanka [Chopra] has been talking about having as many kids as she can. You have said the same…Who has the naming rights?” Extra reporter Cheslie Kryst asked in a video interview with The Voice coaches, uploaded on Feb. 25.

“We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything,” Nick started to say before revealing, “I’m sure her mother will want to weigh in and my family would want to weigh in, too… But just knocking wood that it happens.”

Babies are on Nick and Priyanka’s minds as the couple has been openly sharing their family plans in recent interviews. Nick admitted that he “hope[s] for many” kids while speaking with E! News earlier in February. However, the Jonas Brothers singer only wants to opt for a number of kids that his wife is comfortable with.

“[Priyanka] is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it’s obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together,” Nick added in the interview. Luckily, though, it sounds like Priyanka’s on the same page. The Quantico star teased that she wants “a cricket team” during an interview with The Sunday Times in January before clarifying, “I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure!”

Nick and Priyanka have been taking their time with their family plans after recently celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary in Dec. 2020. The same can’t be said about the beginnings of their whirlwind romance, however! Even Priyanka admitted it came as a “shock” when Nick popped the question just two months into their relationship.

“I didn’t expect the proposal at that point…It was two months!” Priyanka said with a laugh in a recent interview with Elle. She added, “I thought it would happen, but it was still a complete shock. [But] I relinquished control and I just went with it.”