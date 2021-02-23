Rebel Wilson Stuns In Black Leggings After Finishing A Grueling Workout — See Pics

After reaching her goal weight at the end of 2020, Rebel Wilson is continuing to work hard to maintain her fit new figure, and she showed it off in a new set of pics.

Newly single Rebel Wilson is keeping up her fitness routine in 2021! The actress hit the gym for a workout with her trainer, Gunnar Peterson, on Feb. 22, and showed off the aftermath on Instagram. For the intense sweat session, Rebel rocked a pair of shiny black leggings, along with a a bright yellow sweatshirt. She posted a few photos of herself showing off the workout look, including one shot where she’s also holding dumbbells in her hands.

At the beginning of 2020, Rebel began a fitness journey and wound up losing more than 60 pounds. In Nov. 2020, she reached her goal weight of 165 pounds. However, that doesn’t mean she’s given up on her healthy new lifestyle! Instead, Rebel has continued to work hard in AND out of the gym to maintain her weight loss.

“What I suffered from, I guess, was classic emotional eating,” Rebel admitted. “So I worked on that side. The one biggest thing is walking. I got all these high-tech tests done during my year of health and they all said walking was the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat.”

Throughout 2020, Rebel made headlines for both her weight loss journey and her relationship with Jacob Busch. However, the two broke up at the beginning of 2021. Rebel admitted that the split was “hard and not ideal,” but also said that she’s doing just fine as a single woman. “I feel in a really good place,” she revealed. “I’m so busy with work.”

Plus, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Rebel is extremely excited for the year to come. “She has a clear mind and clear vision about what is doing best for her,” our source explained. “She’s really bounced back and is just genuinely thriving,” another insider added. “She’s also been getting a lot of attention from guys lately, which she’s enjoying.”