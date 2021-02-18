Clare Crawley Fires Back At Troll Who Told Her To ‘Give It Up’ After Reunion With Dale Moss

Former ‘Bachelorette’ star Clare Crawley issued the most epic clap back to a hater who left a hurtful comment on her recent Instagram post! Check out Clare’s brilliant and sassy response.

Word to the wise: you might not want to come for Clare Crawley. The former Bachelorette star, 39, took to Instagram on February 17 and was totally feeling herself with her brand new ‘do when one Instagram user decided to leave a hurtful comment on the post. “Ughh give it up already! No one cares,” the hater wrote. Fortunately, Clare, who is never one to back down, had the best response.

“Clearly you do,” Clare responded to the hater, adding an emoji flipping their hair. Clare’s response received more than one thousand likes compared to the hater’s comment. Luckily, Clare also got to enjoy her brand new ‘do at the same time, with lots of friends and even famous fans sending love her way! “Gorgeous,” former Bachelorette DeAnna Stagliano commented on Clare’s cute video, which featured the “I’m So Pretty” TikTok challenge. Even more fans noted how “beautiful” Clare was looking, and her glow might not be a coincidence.

Just one day before her latest Instagram post, fans noticed that Clare seemingly reunited with her ex, Dale Moss! The former couple was spotted out and about in Florida and appeared to be in relatively good spirits. Not only were they seen walking the pavement, but the two were also spotted at a bar called Nokomo’s Sunset Hut.

The recent sighting of the former couple comes just three weeks after the two decided to call it quits. While Dale, Clare’s former fiancé, issued his own statement that appeared to speak for both parties involved, Clare released her own response to Dale’s breakup announcement. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is, I am crushed,” Clare wrote on January 21.

“Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart,” she continued. “I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love.” Not long after Clare’s statement was issued, Dale confessed that he was struggling during the split. “I want nothing [more] than to make this relationship work and I put my heart and soul into it each and every day and I wanted nothing more than to build a happy and healthy relationship,” he said in a January 25 Instagram Live.