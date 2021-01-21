See Message

Clare Crawley Admits She’s ‘Crushed’ Over Dale Moss Split: ‘I Was Genuinely Invested’

clare crawley dale moss
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - “1605” – Tayshia Adams, a huge fan favorite from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” has arrived to find the love of her life. Just when she is ready to begin her journey, another surprise arrives—more men are added to the 16 remaining bachelors who are excited to get to know her. The competition for Tayshia’s heart heats up, but one man is struggling with his enduring feelings for Clare. Clare and her fiancé, Dale, have a heart-to-heart chat with Chris Harrison as they try to explain the thunderbolt that hit both of them simultaneously. Brendan captures the first one-on-one date with Tayshia, but although he is eager to make a deeper connection, he is worried that baggage from a past relationship might put an end to his romantic prospects before the night is over on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) CLARE CRAWLEY, DALE
THE BACHELORETTE - "1604" - Clare's romantic situation is close to the tipping point as 16 of her remaining men are hopelessly confused about where they stand with the Bachelorette. Chris Harrison pays Clare a visit and cautions her that her journey cannot continue on its current path, only to have her make a stunning revelation. Chris shares the startling news with the guys that the cocktail party and rose ceremony are canceled. A nervous Clare is about to embark on an unprecedented path to find her happy ending. Will she get her wish or will Dale, the man of her dreams, walk away? Will the other men be left with dashed hopes of a happily ever after with Clare? Find out on "The Bachelorette" on a special night, THURSDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) CLARE CRAWLEY, DALE
THE BACHELORETTE - "1604" - Clare's romantic situation is close to the tipping point as 16 of her remaining men are hopelessly confused about where they stand with the Bachelorette. Chris Harrison pays Clare a visit and cautions her that her journey cannot continue on its current path, only to have her make a stunning revelation. Chris shares the startling news with the guys that the cocktail party and rose ceremony are canceled. A nervous Clare is about to embark on an unprecedented path to find her happy ending. Will she get her wish or will Dale, the man of her dreams, walk away? Will the other men be left with dashed hopes of a happily ever after with Clare? Find out on "The Bachelorette" on a special night, THURSDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) DALE, CLARE CRAWLEY
THE BACHELORETTE - "1604" - Clare's romantic situation is close to the tipping point as 16 of her remaining men are hopelessly confused about where they stand with the Bachelorette. Chris Harrison pays Clare a visit and cautions her that her journey cannot continue on its current path, only to have her make a stunning revelation. Chris shares the startling news with the guys that the cocktail party and rose ceremony are canceled. A nervous Clare is about to embark on an unprecedented path to find her happy ending. Will she get her wish or will Dale, the man of her dreams, walk away? Will the other men be left with dashed hopes of a happily ever after with Clare? Find out on "The Bachelorette" on a special night, THURSDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) DALE, CLARE CRAWLEY View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Three days after Dale Moss confirmed his breakup from Clare Crawley, ‘The Bachelorette’ star released her own statement and admitted she was blindsided by Dale’s message.

Clare Crawley has released her first statement since splitting from Dale Moss. Her post came on Jan. 21, three days after Dale confirmed the breakup himself. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” Clare wrote, explaining why she took so long to share her thoughts on the relationship.

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is, I am crushed,” she continued. “This was not what Ie expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, balancing a new public relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right? I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love.”

Clare and Dale met on season 16 of The Bachelorette, which filmed during summer 2020 following coronavirus production delays. The moment Dale stepped out of the limo, Clare declared that he was going to be her “husband.” In fact, she was so invested in Dale that she decided to end her journey on the show after just two weeks to pursue a relationship with him. Dale was on-board and proposed to Clare, so they left the show as an engaged couple.

The proposal aired on ABC at the beginning of November, and Clare and Dale were finally able to go public with their relationship. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long. The two were still posting pictures and videos on social media together up until Jan. 9. However, they both shared some cryptic messages in the days that followed, which led fans to believe they had broken up.

E! News confirmed the split on Jan. 18, which led Dale to release his statement that evening. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Dale wrote. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Both Clare and Dale did not give reasons for the split in their messages. However, reporters caught Dale out and about in NYC on Jan. 20, where he added, “Clare and I have a lot of love for each other and this is the healthiest thing for us right now.” He also assured the reporter that he and Clare “will be cool.”