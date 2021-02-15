See Comment

Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Delighted’ By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s 2nd Pregnancy After Royal Rift

queen elizabeth
MEGA
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020. Picture by Eddie Mulholland/WPA-Pool. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625892_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with members of the British royal family join HM The Queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. 09 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo credit: © Ian Jones / Allpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626974_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Queen Elizabeth and the entire royal family couldn’t be happier for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they announced their exciting baby news.

Queen Elizabeth II is “delighted” that Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, are set to welcome a second child! In a statement to HollywoodLife, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, “Her Majesty, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.” It comes one day after news broke that the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, will soon be a family of four! “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a statement issued to HL read from a representative for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The pair also released a gorgeous black and white snap, taken by Misan Harriman, which showed Meghan’s growing baby bump as she laid next to Harry under a tree. Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019, and now the adorable toddler is going to be a big brother! While their first pregnancy was announced via the Royal Family, the couple have since stepped down from their royal duties, and relocated to California.

They have kept a fairly low profile, only being seen on rare occasions, like when they stepped out with protective face masks to volunteer for those in need. Fans have also been given a few rare glimpses inside their new $14M Santa Barbara Mansion, including when Meghan sat down for a zoom call with clothing charity Smart Works. Despite all of the happy news, Meghan opened up about a devastating loss she suffered in 2020.

“I dropped to the floor,” she wrote in an emotional personal essay about enduring a miscarriage. “[I] sensed that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.” She continued, “We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”