See Pics & Video

Reign Disick, 6, Jumps In The Front Seat Of Dad Scott’s New $400K Valentine’s Day Ferrari — Watch

Reign Disick
MEGA
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis ScottRef: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and daughter True are spotted at the airport getting ready to fly out of Boston ahead of Christmas. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Kylie Jenner keeps it low key as she steps out for dinner with friends in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aspen, CO - Stormi Webster pictured taking private snowboarding classes in Aspen. Pictured: Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Evening/Weekend Editor

Valentine’s Day came early! Reign Disick looked so excited as a brand new $400K Ferrari pulled up in front of dad Scott’s house.

Reign Disick, 6, is already a car lover! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s youngest son flashed an ear to ear grin in Scott’s latest photo, shared on Thursday, Feb. 11. “Valentine’s Day came a little early,” the Talentless founder captioned the adorable snap. Reign, who was clad in a printed pajama set and Yeezy’s resin slides, happily posed in front of a pricey new red Ferrari F-8 Tributo Spyder that costs around $400K as it arrived via a truck. It’s unclear if Scott was gifted the hot new ride or buying it for someone else, but Reign looked more than ready to go for a speedy ride!

In another video, Reign hopped in the front seat to look around as Scott wrote, “start ’em young.” The 6-year-old was still rocking a new hair style after his epic haircut! Reign rocked his lengthy Tarzan-esque hair for a number of years before mom Kourtney took him for his first-ever barber trip back in August. He looked like a whole new little boy with his fresh-to-death buzz cut, which he later turned into a Mohawk! In recent photos — including Scott’s most recent photo — Reign is keeping the sides of his hair short with longer hair in the middle.

Sentimental Kourt event confessed she kept some of her son’s hair when a fan asked via her Instagram comments: “It will be with me forever,” she replied at the time. Shortly after the cut, Kourtney was clearly emotional about change! “I am not ok,” the Poosh founder wrote on an Instagram at the time. Reign looked so adorable as went barefoot on the grass and rocked a beige colored t-shirt from dad Scott’s Talentless line along with a black pair of sweatpants as he modeled his new ‘do.

In the past, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and mom-of-three defended her decision to let Reign grow his hair. Responding to an internet troll who urged her to trim Reign’s locks, she clapped back that the little boy had, “Most gorgeous hair on earth, anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG.” The latter phrase is, of course, one of Kourt’s viral sayings on TikTok via KUWTK and means the conversation is “over.” In another comment, she said, “Meet Tarzan. Anyone with hair comments is absolutely jealous of these divine locks.” Reign looks great with his hair long or short, and we’re absolutely loving his cool guy mohawk!