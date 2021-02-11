Reign Disick, 6, Jumps In The Front Seat Of Dad Scott’s New $400K Valentine’s Day Ferrari — Watch

Valentine’s Day came early! Reign Disick looked so excited as a brand new $400K Ferrari pulled up in front of dad Scott’s house.

Reign Disick, 6, is already a car lover! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s youngest son flashed an ear to ear grin in Scott’s latest photo, shared on Thursday, Feb. 11. “Valentine’s Day came a little early,” the Talentless founder captioned the adorable snap. Reign, who was clad in a printed pajama set and Yeezy’s resin slides, happily posed in front of a pricey new red Ferrari F-8 Tributo Spyder that costs around $400K as it arrived via a truck. It’s unclear if Scott was gifted the hot new ride or buying it for someone else, but Reign looked more than ready to go for a speedy ride!

In another video, Reign hopped in the front seat to look around as Scott wrote, “start ’em young.” The 6-year-old was still rocking a new hair style after his epic haircut! Reign rocked his lengthy Tarzan-esque hair for a number of years before mom Kourtney took him for his first-ever barber trip back in August. He looked like a whole new little boy with his fresh-to-death buzz cut, which he later turned into a Mohawk! In recent photos — including Scott’s most recent photo — Reign is keeping the sides of his hair short with longer hair in the middle.

Sentimental Kourt event confessed she kept some of her son’s hair when a fan asked via her Instagram comments: “It will be with me forever,” she replied at the time. Shortly after the cut, Kourtney was clearly emotional about change! “I am not ok,” the Poosh founder wrote on an Instagram at the time. Reign looked so adorable as went barefoot on the grass and rocked a beige colored t-shirt from dad Scott’s Talentless line along with a black pair of sweatpants as he modeled his new ‘do.

In the past, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and mom-of-three defended her decision to let Reign grow his hair. Responding to an internet troll who urged her to trim Reign’s locks, she clapped back that the little boy had, “Most gorgeous hair on earth, anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG.” The latter phrase is, of course, one of Kourt’s viral sayings on TikTok via KUWTK and means the conversation is “over.” In another comment, she said, “Meet Tarzan. Anyone with hair comments is absolutely jealous of these divine locks.” Reign looks great with his hair long or short, and we’re absolutely loving his cool guy mohawk!