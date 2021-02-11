Lisa Rinna, 57, Channels Uma Thurman In ‘Pulp Fiction’ With New Dark Bob & Bangs: Before & After Pics

Lisa Rinna is experimenting with wigs again and her latest look is a classic! She ditched her short shag for a look Uma Thurman made iconic in 1994’s ‘Pulp Fiction.’

Lisa Rinna in channeling Pulp Fiction‘s Mia Wallace in her latest Instagram photo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star covered up her iconic short brunette shag to look like Uma Thurman‘s character from Quentin Tarantino‘s legendary 1994 flick Pulp Fiction. She donned a short black bob wig with bangs to resemble Uma in the movie, and it was definitely intentional. The 57-year-old beauty wrote, “Hi Uma” as her caption.

Lisa took a pass on Uma’s classic white collared button-up blouse from the film in favor of a Versace robe. She kept her makeup simple and in neutrals, letting her gorgeous light brown eyes pop, along with the heavy lashes that swept against her bangs. Lisa’s plump pout was the center of attention, with a gorgeous nude shade.

Lisa was trying to channel Uma Thurman in 1994’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ with her latest wig. Uma is seen above in her role as Mia Wallace. Photo credit: Everett Collection.

The mother of two kept up the Pulp Fiction theme by adding in the comments that “Uma is wearing Rinna Beauty-Notice Me liner and Pucker Up Bitch Lipstick.” Lisa just got into the celebrity cosmetics game, launching Rinna Beauty in Jan. 2021. She’s primarily focusing on lip kits, lipsticks and glosses.

Lisa Rinna’s short brunette shag is itself iconic, as the actress has worn the look for years and it has become her trademark style. Photo credit: AP.

Oddly enough none of her fans seemed to think she looked like Uma in Pulp Fiction. Instead they thought she was Kim Kardashian on first blush!! Lisa has been experimenting with different hairpieces and wigs lately via IG, which has caused fans to realize that she actually bears a strong facial resemblance to Kim, with her eyes and nose shape, bone structure and of course their equally puffy pouts. Fan @kathyweissgerber told Lisa, “At 1st glance I thought I was looking at Kim K. Beautiful,” while @lainiewatts told Lisa that her “Uma has a Kardashian vibe going on and I’m here for it.” User @majohanson commented, “Kardashian for sure,” with a fire emoji.

One fan even gave Lisa a new “K” first name to join the Kardashian fam, with @stinamagee telling Lisa she’s “The long lost Kardashian sister…Kendra.” @jesstabibi wrote, “Hi Kim” in the comments as @emmajaneriley marveled, “omg i thought this was kim k.” Lisa celebrated the launch of her lip line with a half-up, half-down long bronde hair look thanks to a hairpiece in a Jan. 16 selfie. Next to her IG selfie from the event — even with a completely different color and style from her “Uma” — fans thought she was Kim’s twin. We need to get these ladies in the same room with the same makeup artist STAT to see how close they can come to being each other’s clones.