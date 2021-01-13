Amelia Hamlin Recycles Mom Lisa Rinna’s Vintage Alaia Dress After Getaway With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna’s hand me down’s are amazing! She passed along one of her most worn and beloved Alaia vintage gowns to daughter Amelia, who showed off how gorgeous it still looks in 2021.

It’s a good thing Lisa Rinna‘s two daughters inherited their 57-year-old mom’s svelte figure, because it gives them access to her amazing wardrobe that includes some incredible vintage gowns. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off a side by side Instagram photo on Jan. 13 of her wearing a stunning black and nude Azzedine Alaia gown that she said her husband Harry Hamlin, 69, bought her in 1993, a year after the pair began dating. Next to a photo of her wearing it on a 2005 red carpet, Lisa showed a snapshot of 19-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin now wearing the dress, and it fit her perfectly! You can see their side by side looks here.

Lisa wrote in the caption, “Harry bought me this magnificent #azzedinealaia 28 years ago, today I got to pass it on to my baby girl @ameliagray.” On the left, Lisa looked stunning in the figure hugging gown with black halter straps at a Race to Erase MS gala in 2005. She’s worn in many times over the years, especially in the late 90s and early to mid aughts. Lisa last wore the timeless gown to a 2015 Golden Globes after party, which you can see in the below photo:

Amelia went barefoot and nearly makeup free while posing in the dress. She appeared to be in some type of office setting, as a metal cabinet full of drawers could be seen in the background, along with a concrete floor and a low, wood-beam ceiling. It was nowhere near the glam of a red carpet, but the gown fit Amelia to perfection. We’re sure it will look amazing when she does finally wear it out to an event.

Lisa’s famous friends raved over the post, with Nicky Hilton calling the hand me down, “Sustainability at its finest.” Kelly Ripa simply left the hashtags “#genepool #jackpot,” referring to how Amelia was able to slip into a gown that Lisa wore on her incredible body for nearly thirty years. Shoe designer Brian Atwood proclaimed, “Alaia is a master” about the late designer, who passed away in Nov. 2017 in Paris at age 77 from heart failure.

Even several of Lisa’s RHOBH cast mates loved it, with Sutton Stracke gushing, “This is amazing.” Dorit Kemsley wrote, “These are the moments I’m waiting for!” when it comes to one day handing down her gorgeous clothes and accessories to four-year-old daughter Phoenix. Lisa advised her to “save it all” with heart emojis under Dorit’s comment.

Amelia ended up sharing Lisa’s post to her Instagram stories and wrote “my queen @lisarinna gave me one of her vintage dresses.” One has to wonder what her older sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22, has been given by her mom, as Lisa has quite an amazing closet. Should Amelia’s current squeeze Scott Disick, 37, decide to make her red carpet official, Amelia now has quite the gown to wow in.