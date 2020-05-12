Kim Kardashian Pouts Her Lips & Looks Like Kylie Jenner In Gorgeous New Instagram Snap

Kim Kardashian decided to give sister Kylie Jenner a run for her money in who has the most playful pout. She shared a pic making huge duck lips while hanging out in her massive home closet.

Kim Kardashian was feeling super glam for yet another day at home during quarantine. The 39-year-old spent some time inside her incredible closet while in lockdown, and shared an Instagram photo with fans where she puckered up to send them a kiss. In the May 12 pic, Kim did her infamous duck lips pose that made her pout look almost as big as sister Kylie Jenner‘s once was. While Ky, 22, has scaled way back on the size of her puckers by getting her fillers removed, Kim’s looked super plump thanks to her facial expression. She’s also a wizard with lipstick and liner and knows how to make her naturally pillowy pout look extra luscious.

Kim went super glam for the closet pic. She had a full face of makeup on — including extra long black eyelashes — and wore her long brunette locks in waves. She donned a tight Asian-inspired yellow top with floral and bird patterns on it that looked so stunning on her. The KKW Cosmetics founder could be seen kneeling on the carpeted floor, while wearing a black mini-skirt pulled up over her bare thighs. Kim didn’t write anything in the caption of the pic, only leaving an emoji of a red lip kiss imprint.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star must have felt the need to be glamorous again amid the coronavirus quarantine by showing her fans what she normally looks like — dressed to perfection with a camera ready face. After all, she is a wizard when it comes to doing her own makeup and will want to keep that skill alive even when she’s not leaving the house.

Speaking of KUWTK, the show is still filming despite the fact that the family can’t gather together for shooting due to social distancing restrictions during the coronavirus lockdown. The second half of season 18 returns to E! in Sept. 2020, and already featured teaser clips showing the cast having remote Zoom conversations as a group. While the Los Angeles County “safer at home” policy was due to expire on May 15, the county’s Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer revealed during a Board of Supervisors meeting on May 12 that stay-at-home orders will “with all certainty” be extended for another three months! So the second half of the KUWTK season could be one where we get to follow each family member’s stay at home existence, but may not see any large in-person gatherings.