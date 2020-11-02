Christie Brinkley, 66, Hilariously Transforms Into Lisa Rinna & Dances Just Like The ‘RHOBH’ Star

Christie Brinkley absolutely nailed her 2020 Halloween costume, dressing as Lisa Rinna doing one of her infamous Instagram dances. Even the ‘RHOBH’ star was beyond impressed.

Christie Brinkley kept the party going all day and night at her New York home on Halloween. The 66-year-old stunner changed costumes several times throughout the day, but the most fun she had was as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. The blonde stunner tucked her long locks up in a wig identical to the 57-year-old’s iconic brown short shag hairdo. Christie then perfected her makeup to give her Lisa’s large plump lips and heavily lashed eyes. Not only was she a dead-ringer looks-wise for Lisa, she even danced just like the Bravo star!

After initially showing off her Lisa Rinna Halloween costume in a mirror selfie in a Nov. 1 Instagram photo — while wearing tight, off the shoulder bodysuit and grey sweats — Christie then put the look into action. She shared an IG video set to the Ghostbusters theme song by Ray Parker Jr., where the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover girl danced around her kitchen with the same sexy yet silly moves that Lisa shows off regularly in her Instagram vids.

Christie could be seen with her arms in the air and shaking her hips as she moved around a kitchen island counter as daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 34, joined in with the fun. The singer’s fiance Ryan Gleason looked slightly amused, as he was making cocktails with his future mother in law shaking her booty nearby.

Not only did Christie’s fans go wild for her Lisa costume and dance impersonation in the comments, Rinna totally cheered her on! “Dancing in the Kitchen with @lisarinna on a Halloween Night! Hope this gives you and her a big GRINNA!” Christie joked in the caption with a cute pun. Lisa then hit up the comments and wrote “GO CHRISTIE GO!!!!!! LOVE YOU!” along with applause and heart emojis. Christie sweetly wrote, back, @lisarinna I’ve decided why walk when you can Rinna,” along with a number of dance emojis.

In the photo where Christie first unveiled her Lisa “costume” — after going as Biblical “Eve” minus her Adam — the stunner wrote in the caption, “We morphed all evening..now Im turning into @lisarinna and girl you are fun to be!” Lisa then gushed, “HOW FABULOUS!!! YOU ARE THE MOST GORGEOUS!!!” with heart emojis. A number of fans commented to Lisa how honored she should be that another celebrity dressed as her for Halloween. Christie then added, “The wig was called ‘Socialite’ and you def light up every room you dance into.” Isn’t that the truth!