Lisa Rinna Fans Think She Looks Like A Kardashian With New Blonde Highlights Makeover

Lisa Rinna has debuted a new longer hairstyle and perfect makeup showing off her plump pout. Fans are remarking how the ‘RHOBH’ star looks like she could be a Kardashian sister.

Well hello Lisa Kardashian! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is celebrating her new lipstick line, and released several glam photos of her wearing one of the products on her pillowy pout. In one snapshot she shared via Instagram on Jan. 15, fans said Lisa looked like she could be Kim Kardashian‘s twin! The 57-year-old ditched her iconic short shag for a long and perfectly styled hairpiece by celebrity wig and hair stylist Clyde Haygood, who just so happens to have worked on Kim’s tresses as well!

Lisa’s brunette locks featured blonde highlights, and the hair was pulled back with long extensions coming from a slight bouffant lift at the back of her head. The Bravo star’s skin looked extra bronzed in the photo, and she wore a rosy eye with super long and full lashes, perfectly contoured brows and dark liner that made her eyes look similar to the shape of Kim’s.

The mother of two’s famous oversized pout also resembled that of the SKIMS founder’s pillowy puckers. Lisa’s already large lips looked gorgeous in a shimmery pink shade from her new beauty line called “Rose All Day.” Add chunky hoop earrings and fans were doing a double take in the comments that Lisa bore such a striking resemblance the 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

User @sanapapix commented, “Could pass for Kim K with this pic,” along with a hearts for eyes smiling emoji. @mettel74 told Lisa, “You look like Kim Kardashian…” to which @maryehorsman43 agreed, saying, “I said the same.” User @mellimoo21 marveled, “It is Kim Kardashian.” Fan @pamulafloyd told Lisa, “You have some @kimkardashian going on there.”

Other fans were completely wowed by Lisa’s long hairstyle, as she’s worn her short shag cut for nearly her entire career. Thus any time Lisa changes things up with her tresses, her IG followers notice. Fan @mez_mo_rizing told her “So love the hair on you…let your hair grow…it looks amazing on you,” while @alexeichamberland said, “Make this permanent.” User @dustin_barks commented, “Your hair is everything!!! Beautiful!” Fan @angela.marie.frangione gushed, “Wow you look like you went back in time! You look half your age! Beautiful!” This really is one of Lisa’s best looks, as her hair and makeup are absolute perfection.