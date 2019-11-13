Lisa Rinna’s Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Long Blonde Locks & Bangs In Glam New Pics

Long hair, don’t care! Lisa Rinna showed offer her new hairdo while out at an event with her ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ co-stars and couldn’t have looked better.

Lisa Rinna, 56, is rocking a brand new ‘do! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her long blonde hair at an event the night of Nov. 12 for her co-star Erika Jayne. The reality stars celebrated Erika’s launch for her ShoeDazzle collaboration and Lisa came dressed to impress. Lisa fashioned a black cocktail dress that hugged her body perfectly, with a sexy slit to show off some leg. She also wore a pair of thigh-high leopard print boots from Erika’s own shoe collection.

But it was Lisa’s gorgeous hair that was truly the centerpiece of her entire ensemble. Lisa styled her hair straight and down. Her new ‘do had so much length that her hair fell below her shoulders. Lisa’s golden locks also featured her darker, brunette roots and some added fringe to really revamp her look. It’s a completely new style for Lisa, who has shown she can truly pull off anything she sets her mind to.

For her Halloween costume this year, Lisa gave her fans a preview of what her long ‘do would look like when she dressed up as early 2000’s Jennifer Lopez. The Bravo personality donned a replica of J. Lo’s iconic 2000 Grammy Awards Versace ensemble — down to her hairdo! Lisa was positively gorgeous in the plunging, green printed gown made famous by the “Jenny From The Block” singer, and showed off her incredible curves in the sexy frock. The dancing enthusiast finished off her iconic J. Lo look by adding simple, gold strappy heels as she posed seductively in the revealing dress. She also wore her hair pulled back tightly into a voluminous, high ponytail, and opted for a seriously smokey eye look that upped the sexiness factor of the ensemble perfectly! The reality star finished off her Jennifer Lopez-inspired look by adding nude lips — a J. Lo signature — and lots of bronzer, which highlighted her sculpted cheekbones.

But even that wasn’t the only time Lisa made fans do a double take. On Oct. 30, Lisa introduced her fans to a character named Sabine, with long flowing hair and a keen resemblance to Oscar winning actress, Angelina Jolie. Gary Janetti even replied to Lisa’s snap of her new persona on Instagram, saying, “I call her Angelisa Jolie.” A fan chimed in with, “that’s who I thought she was trying to be.” Finally, another fan commented, “Angelina Jolie vibes 🖤🖤🖤.” Was Halloween the perfect holiday for Lisa to drop hints about her new hairdo? We may never know! But what we’re sure of is her new look is totally perfect for the reality star.