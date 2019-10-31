Lisa Rinna Looks Shockingly Like Angelina Jolie In Halloween Costume — See Pic

Lisa Rinna was the spitting image of Angelina Jolie in one of her 2019 Halloween costumes, even if that wasn’t the intention. Fans can’t get over the uncanny resemblance between the beauties.

Hello, Sabine! Lisa Rinna continued her domination of Halloween 2019 by rolling out yet another stunning costume, this time introducing her fans to a new character she calls Sabine. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, popped up on Instagram on October 30, rocking an ultra glamorous look: long, dark brown hair, sculpted cheekbones courtesy of some expert contouring, dramatic lashes and smoky eyeshadow, and ultra-glossy red lips. We’re not exactly sure who Sabine is, but her costume definitely brought another beauty to mind: Angelina Jolie!

The level at which Lisa looks like Maleficent star in her new pic is uncanny. It’s not just the way that “Sabine” is styled. Lisa and Angelina have almost identical hair color and style, and the same bright eyes. That steely gaze is so Angelina, too. Check out pics of Lisa and Angelina below to see for yourself! Lisa’s famous friends and fans were in total agreement, as well. Lisa captioned her pic, “We call her Sabine. ❤️,” to which Gary Janetti replied, “I call her Angelisa Jolie.” A fan chimed in with, “that’s who I thought she was trying to be.” Another fan commented, “Angelina Jolie vibes 🖤🖤🖤.”

Lisa channeled another celebrity for her first epic Halloween costume of 2019: Jennifer Lopez. The reality star rolled up to the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on October 25 wearing JLo’s iconic Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards, and looked amazing. And she committed to her costume, too. She wore the bright blue booty shorts underneath the sheer dress!

Fingers crossed that this is just one of many Halloween costumes Lisa wears throughout the day. Check back in the gallery above, where we’ll 100% include them all!