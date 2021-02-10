Vivica A. Fox Reveals She’s Willing To Squash Beef With Kenya Moore After ‘RHOA’ Star Apologizes

Wendy Williams put Vivica A. Fox in the ‘hot seat’ on her show, where the actress explained why she ‘doesn’t owe’ Kenya Moore an apology. And, she invited Kenya on her podcast to ‘talk’ about their feud.

Vivica A. Fox and Kenya Moore‘s feud stretches back to when the actress and reality star competed on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2015. While the two were friends before the show, they ended the competition series as enemies — and they’ve been throwing public jabs at one another ever since. During a virtual appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, Vivica, 56, admitted, “I’m willing, at this point, to let bygones be bygones,” after the host noted that Kenya, 50, publicly apologized to Vivica while on her talk show in December of 2020.

“I don’t owe her an apology she stole me phone,” Vivica said, recalling the now infamous “#Phonegate” incident on The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2015, when Vivica’s phone went missing and a tweet about her struggling with menopause at age 50 was sent out from her Twitter account. At the time, Kenya vehemently denied accusations that she was behind the phone-jacking and subsequent tweeting drama — but, Vivica claimed she knew of a witness that could prove her case.

“She has a beautiful, new daughter,” Vivica told Wendy Williams, 56, about Kenya’s 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly. “We as grown women should move on. I accept her apology, but I have no reason to apologize to her. But I’d be willing for her to come on Cocktails with Queens so we can talk about it,” the actress said, extending an exclusive invitation to Kenya to appear on her podcast.

In December, Kenya appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, where she apologized to Vivica for their longtime feud (while in the same aforementioned “hot seat”). “Vivica and I before we did Celebrity Apprentice we were friends, and I recently heard her say that I had hurt her and I had never heard her say that before, and as a woman, it really broke my heart because I do have love for Vivica even though we beef,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star explained.

“And to me, it was superficial but I wanted to apologize to her and I still do but she didn’t take my call. I have love for Vivica, I think she’s a good person and a talented actress, and I’m so sorry that I hurt her,” Kenya concluded.

In May of 2015 — just a few months after “#PhoneGate” went down — Vivica was asked if she’d ever forgive Kenya. “If she was woman enough to admit what she did on Celebrity Apprentice and we can sit down and have a face-to-face talk and clear the air, absolutely I would,” she said while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, adding, “I will forgive, but I’ll never forget.”

Cohen then asked about a tweet that Vivica had sent out at the time calling Kenya a “toxic trick.” She explained that the moniker is “the name I gave her from the epic boardroom show down that we had on Celebrity Appreciate, because I believe she has toxic tendencies.”